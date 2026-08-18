Deion Sanders Allegedly Used Colorado Practice Secrecy to Avoid Legal Trouble

College football practices are usually places where coaches hide secret playbooks, but at the University of Colorado, the tight security is suddenly raising entirely different questions. Head coach Deion Sanders surprised local sports reporters by imposing strict media access rules right before the Buffaloes’ season opener against Georgia Tech. While fans assumed Coach Prime was just guarding his game plan, rumor mills quickly started buzzing with a far darker possibility. The lockdown was less about football strategy and more about dodging process servers.

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The university issued a complete blackout notice, warning journalists that nothing seen on the practice field could be shared online or printed. Beat writers were required to surrender their cell phones at the gate, with the school threatening to revoke the press passes of anyone who dared to take notes. For a program known for its constant social media presence, the sudden silence was jarring.

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Just as it was about to go under the wrap, Tony Farmer, an independent analyst/reporter, came up with the actual reason behind it.

“4 days ago I told you my sources said it was NON FOOTBALL REASONS for the secrecy at practice. Imagine the circus if a sheriff served Deion in the middle of practice with reporters around,” Farmer said on his X. “Sources say Boulder County Sheriff’s office tried to serve Deion Sanders last week. CU campus police blocked the subpoena and referred the matter to Sanders’ attorney (!!).”

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According to his sources, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office showed up to physically serve Deion with his subpoena right in the middle of a team workout, only for campus security to step in and direct the legal papers to Sanders’ attorney. While the university hasn’t confirmed the encounter, the timeline matched the sudden lockdown, leaving fans to wonder if the field was being used as a shield.

While neither Coach Sanders nor the university has confirmed that the media rules were designed to avoid legal papers, the social media accusations highlight a very real, high-stakes court battle waiting for Coach Prime off the field.

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At the center of the dispute is Deion’s son, former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, who is trying to use federal bankruptcy court to wipe away an $11.89 million civil default judgment owed to John Darjean, a former Texas school security guard.

The massive debt traces back to a 2015 high school incident where Darjean alleged that Shilo inflicted serious injuries during a confrontation over a confiscated phone. Because Shilo did not appear at the 2022 civil trial, the court awarded Darjean a default judgment.

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Now, Darjean’s legal team wants Deion on the witness stand, arguing that a phone call Coach Prime had with his son moments before the incident makes his testimony crucial to deciding if the debt can legally be erased.

Unsealed court records show that Shilo’s lawyers plan to use his parents’ messy 2013 divorce as a defense, arguing that 15-year-old Shilo was just terrified of losing his phone because it was his only lifeline to his mother. However, whether that defense holds up in bankruptcy court now depends on what the witnesses, including Coach Prime himself, say under oath.

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That leaves Deion Sanders facing a major scheduling crisis. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Romero noted during a pretrial conference that the trial conflicts directly with Colorado’s season opener against Georgia Tech.

While Sanders’ lawyers may fight the subpoena to keep him focused on football, the judge made it clear that the court schedule comes first. As kickoff approaches, Prime Time finds himself tackling a playbook written by lawyers instead of coaches.