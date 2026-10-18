Deion Sanders’ Ally Claims Prime Effect Is No Longer Enough as Colorado Warned of New Roadblock

Deion Sanders built Colorado’s rise on star power, but long-time friend Shannon Sharpe says that alone will not land the next wave of recruits. With the Buffaloes at 2-4 after a fourth straight loss, he believes Coach Prime has to change how he recruits.

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“You’re gonna have to change the way you recruit. Guys ain’t coming. If you can’t go to their house, their grandma’s house, their mom’s house, their granddad’s house, they’re not coming. It’s just not enough for you to be Deion Sanders, Coach Prime,” Sharpe said on the October 17 episode of his Nightcap podcast. “You have to take yourself out of the equation. It ain’t about you, it’s about these kids. And you got to show them that it’s about them.”

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That criticism lines up with how Sanders has described his own approach. In a November 2024 press conference, he said he would rather sign around 10 high school players than a class of 25, because many recruits eventually leave through the transfer portal.

“It’s got to be mutual. It’s got to be a fit.” Coach Prime told On3, “And I can feel it when they come on a visit.”

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Background reporting also says Sanders generally does not make in-person school or home visits, and that Colorado’s position coaches handle them. Duncanville coach Reginald Samples said Sanders called him repeatedly to ask about players, while Colorado’s running backs coach and offensive coordinator visited the school.

Colorado has still found ways to sell itself, as Sanders has relied on FaceTime, social media, his celebrity, and a family atmosphere, and the NFL paths of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have strengthened the pitch.

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“Because guess what? Ryan Day is going to sit on their couch. [Curt] Cignetti is going to sit on their couch. All these other top coaches, they’re going to sit on their couch.” Sharpe continues naming rival coaches who do. “Kirby Smart is coming. [Mario] Cristobal is coming. All these top coaches are coming. If a coach won’t come sit on your grandma’s, your mom’s, or your parents’ couch, what is he telling you?”

The Week 7 defeat gave the debate fresh material. No. 11 Utah beat Colorado 27-24 in Boulder, and the Utes extended their winning streak to 12 games. Colorado trailed 13-0 at halftime with 70 yards of offense and 82 penalty yards.

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After the break, the Buffaloes gained 324 of their 394 total yards, and quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, the second with 5:17 left, which set up a Utah touchdown. Wilson then led an 83-yard drive that cut the gap to 27-24 with 1:21 remaining. But the last drive ended badly.

Wilson scrambled and pitched to Quanell Farrakhan Jr., who ran toward the Utah 38-yard line, but officials ruled it an illegal forward pass, and the gain was wiped out. A final pass fell incomplete, and Colorado finished with 10 penalties for 93 yards, falling to 2-4.

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Sharpe’s message is about the next recruiting class, and if the losses keep coming, it will get louder. In the postgame presser, Sanders didn’t hide from the result, being the fourth straight loss, but did something unusual.

“I did something I never do after the loss,” Sander said. “I stood up there on the podium and told those kids, ‘I’m really proud of y’all, man.’ Because they fought. They didn’t give up. They had a chance… I really hate that the record tells a different story than who they really are… a pity party because ain’t nobody care.”

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Colorado now travels to No. 18 Oklahoma State, while Utah hosts No. 20 Houston, on October 24.