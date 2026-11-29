Colorado’s future is becoming a bigger talking point as questions grow over Deion Sanders’ long-term place in Boulder. But the debate goes beyond wins and losses. Since Coach Prime arrived, Colorado has gained national attention, which has generated significant economic activity for the university and the surrounding community. An NFL legend wants the Buffs faithful to keep this in mind while evaluating Deion Sanders.

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“All these goofers in Colorado need to understand that if or when Prime [Deion Sanders] leaves, their YouTube views, merchandise sales, and games on TV will disappear right along with him,” Shannon Sharpe said on the Nightcap show on November 28.

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Rumors surrounding Coach Prime’s potential departure gained traction ahead of Colorado’s regular-season finale against UCF. The Buffs, however, put those distractions aside to secure a 47–28 victory over the Knights. Speculation about Sanders’ future continues, but Sharpe believes Colorado could face a difficult reality if the coach eventually decides to leave.

“I believe that’s true,” Sharpe added. “Because how many games were on TV before Prime got there? How would YouTube views or merchandise sales even exist without him?”

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Sanders’ arrival in Colorado generated a significant economic boost for the city of Boulder. People who might not normally follow Colorado football started watching the team, attending games, and following his journey. That increased interest also benefited local businesses.

Colorado’s six home games at Folsom Field during the 2023 season generated an estimated $113.2 million in economic impact across the wider Boulder region. This included visitors booking hotel rooms, dining at local restaurants and cafes, shopping at local businesses, and spending money on transportation and parking. Of that total, $72.1 million was attributed to direct economic impact.

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“‘Coach Prime’s’ impact in Boulder has been nothing short of transformative,” Charlene Hoffman, CEO of Visit Boulder, said in a statement. “The economic boon generated by just six home CU football games is cause for celebration in itself. However, what truly sets this experience apart is ‘Coach Prime’s’ far-reaching influence, touching the lives of people from all walks of life, elevating our collective perspectives, and uniting our entire community in celebration.”

Colorado played six home games at Folsom Field in 2023, and every single one was sold out. More than 53,000 people attended each game on average. Visit Boulder estimated that each contest generated between $16.7 million and $21.6 million in economic impact. These figures further highlight the scale of what has come to be known as the “Prime Effect.”

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The financial impact of Sanders’ tenure extends beyond ticket sales and local spending. According to an annual study by Ryan Brewer, Colorado ranks 20th among the most valuable college football programs in the country.

Brewer’s analysis also puts Colorado’s adjusted revenue at $141 million. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes’ football program was valued at an estimated $870 million, making it the most valuable program in the Big 12.

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The SEC and Big Ten are widely considered college football’s two richest conferences, yet Colorado’s valuation is higher than that of 15 schools from those leagues. The Buffaloes also rank ahead of the Miami Hurricanes, making their financial standing particularly notable outside the sport’s two wealthiest conferences.