Deion Sanders and Family Reach Out to Diego Pavia as Rare History Could be Made After Going Undrafted

Watching Diego Pavia go undrafted was a hard pill to swallow for the entire college football world. No one felt the pain quite as much as Deion Sanders, who once saw potential in him. Coach Prime and family reached out to the quarterback after the draft snub, showing that he has their support.

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“[Diego Pavia] I BELIEVE IN YOU, MY MAN! Stay strong and don’t let up. Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much Love & God bless you. #PRIME,” Deion Sanders said on X. His son, Deion ‘Bucky’ Jr., wrote, “Make them regret it @diegopavia02.”

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The message carried extra weight because Sanders had tried to recruit Pavia before. Pavia later revealed that Coach Prime offered him a spot at Jackson State, but he was honest that Shedeur Sanders would still be the starter, so Pavia chose a different path.

Well, their support makes sense as Diego Pavia proved time and again that he is a solid player. Pavia finished as the runner-up for the 2025 Heisman Trophy, but he still went undrafted. He became the first Heisman finalist since 2013 and the first runner-up since 2003 to not get picked in the draft, which made his situation unusual.

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During the draft process, scouts and analysts focused a lot on his size. He measured 5-foot-9 ⅞ inches and weighed 198 pounds at the Senior Bowl, which made him smaller than most quarterbacks. Because of his smaller size, many people doubted whether he could succeed in the NFL.

Even with all the doubts, Pavia believed in himself. He accepted being an underdog and kept working hard. He started his college career at a junior college in New Mexico, then moved to New Mexico State, where he led a big win against Auburn in 2023. After that, he transferred to Vanderbilt. At Vanderbilt, he helped the team finish 7–6 and win the Birmingham Bowl in 2024. In 2025, he played even better and helped the team achieve its first-ever 10-win season.

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However, the problem was more about his approach rather than his potential. Pavia didn’t hire any agent, which made communications even more tough for him and the NFL teams, and that might be another reason for his fall.

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Now, even if the odds are against him, history gives him hope. Some great players like Warren Moon and Kurt Warner also went undrafted but still became stars. Moon becomes a 9-time Pro Bowler and leads in passing stats, while Warner wins two MVP awards and a Super Bowl MVP, becoming one of the best undrafted players ever.

Other quarterbacks also find success after going undrafted. Tony Romo became the Dallas Cowboys’ all-time passing yards leader. Jeff Garcia earned four Pro Bowl selections. Jake Delhomme also played in a Super Bowl. Even Dave Krieg threw for more than 38,000 yards in his career.

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Pavia now has a difficult road ahead, but he still has a chance. If he gets a spot on a team during rookie camp, starting May 11th, he can still succeed and follow the path of these players. But some teams might still take him in.

Diego Pavia’s possible landing spot

Well, scouts say Diego Pavia is a tough player who can move well and make quick decisions. Because of these skills, he could work as a backup quarterback in the NFL. However, they also feel his overall potential at the top level may be limited.

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After going undrafted, there are a few teams where Diego Pavia could find a new home. The Baltimore Ravens fit well because they already use a system that suits mobile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson. Secondly, the Philadelphia Eagles are another option since they rely on a run-heavy offense with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Finally, the Chicago Bears could also be a good choice, as their system matches his style, and they did not add a quarterback in the draft.

There were several concerns about Diego Pavia, which is why he went undrafted. Teams were unsure if he would accept being a backup quarterback and worried about the attention he might bring. Similar concerns were seen with Shedeur Sanders, where off-field attention affected his draft position.

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Another issue was his family. His brothers, Roel and Javier, often drew attention from law enforcement during Vanderbilt games, and Pavia clearly said they would continue to be around him. This made some teams more cautious. Because of all these concerns, it will be interesting to see which team decides to give him a chance.