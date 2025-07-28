Deion Sanders & Karrueche’s Dating Rumors Confirmed as Son Provides Update From Cancer Hospital

Coach Prime’s medical woes have the entire CFB fraternity glued to their news channels. Everyone’s holding their breath, waiting for updates, and the tension is thick in the air. And amid that, Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, is right there with his dad every step of the way. And he has been documenting the entire journey on his Well Off Media channel. Coach Prime’s fight against cancer took a seriously intense turn when he had to undergo bladder removal. And amid the head updates, there’s new buzz about Deion Sanders’ personal life, specifically, his rumoured relationship with actress Karrueche Tran.

Deion Sanders and Tran are lighting up the rumor mill with dating talk, and honestly, it’s hard to ignore the signs. The story kicked off when people spotted them holding hands outside a Los Angeles restaurant, which immediately got others guessing. Karrueche, known for her Emmy-winning roles and previous work in projects connected to Sanders’ ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds, seems to have stepped into a space pretty close to Deion’s life. The lines between professional and personal have definitely started to blur.

But what adds fuel to the fire is something far more personal and telling. As per Bucky’s recent YT video showing his father’s recovery. The video shows that Karrueche was right by Deion’s side during one of the toughest moments in his life. His bladder removal surgery was part of his battle against cancer. Fans were quick to assume that this wasn’t a casual friendly check-in; it was a testament to their growing bond. It’s not something you do if you’re casually hanging out; that’s real support and a bond showing up when it counts. “We are dealing with bladder cancer,” Karrueche said on the video. “And…He is having his bladder removed. And they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines. And this option was…I guess the best because it fully removes the cancer. To ensure that it doesn’t come back.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Deion nor Karrueche has officially confirmed their relationship. But the pieces of their connection are coming together in a way that feels unmistakably real. And being with someone through surgery speaks volumes about commitment and care. It’s a side of the story that shows Karrueche not just as a rumored partner but as a genuine support system during his recovery and fight against the disease. Though they haven’t made a public announcement, their bond is further underscored by their mutual connections. Karrueche’s openness about her own challenges with severe allergies earlier this year revealed her resilient spirit, balancing personal health struggles while standing strong next to a man facing monumental health battles of his own.

Coach Prime’s toughest opponent

Deion Sanders was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. Which he revealed publicly during a press conference on Monday. As the University of Colorado football team prepared for its upcoming season. The cancer was classified by his medical team as very high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. That means the tumor had invaded the bladder wall but hadn’t penetrated the muscle layer. The diagnosis came as a shock, but Sanders showed his trademark resilience and competitive spirit. Despite facing a grueling and life-altering operation, he tackled the recovery process head-on, supported by his family and faith.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He shared that the journey was “not easy” due to the massive lifestyle changes. This included the need to adjust to new ways of managing basic bodily functions post-surgery. He even humorously yet candidly admitted relying on adult diapers (“Depends”) as part of his recovery. Before surgery, Sanders made the difficult decision to keep the full extent of his condition hidden from his sons to protect them from added stress. Especially when Shedeur and Shilo were going through the NFL Draft around the same time.

The good news is that the surgery was successful, and doctors declared him cancer-free. Sanders is now preparing to return fully to coaching the Colorado Buffaloes this fall. He also embodies an inspiring comeback story not just about sports but about courage, survival, and resilience. He’s open about his challenges, using his experience to raise awareness about bladder cancer and the importance of early detection. In the aftermath, Sanders lost about 25 pounds and underwent multiple surgeries over the years, but he continues to inspire with his larger-than-life persona.