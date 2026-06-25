Deion Sanders Announces Another Medical Procedure After Series of Health Battles

Deion Sanders is a man of many battles. But his toughest fight has always been a hidden health crisis. Over the years, Deion Sanders has apparently had 16 surgeries. And a fresh announcement reveals Coach Prime is stepping back into the medical clinic. However, this time, the upcoming procedure isn’t about another setback. But a highly anticipated transformation.

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Deion Sanders is finally getting a set of highly realistic prosthetic toes, a major milestone captured on his son Deion Jr.’s Well Off Media YouTube channel during a medical consultation. Coach Prime’s kids have spent years cracking jokes about his feet, so his team surprised him by bringing in a specialist named Nikki to show him a fresh set of prosthetic samples.

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“My kids are going to be screaming right now,” Deion Sanders said after seeing his new toes via Well-off Media. “I’m screaming right now.”

To understand why he needs them, you have to look back at his intense medical backstory. When he was coaching at Jackson State back in 2021, Sanders suffered severe complications from what apparently started as a routine surgery to fix a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. However, after the surgery, the coach developed femoral arterial blood clots and compartment syndrome.

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He endured a grueling 23 days in the hospital (most of the time in the ICU) and went through eight surgeries where doctors initially feared they might have to amputate his entire leg from his knee down.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado at West Virginia Nov 8, 2025 Morgantown, West Virginia, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Morgantown Milan Puskar Stadium West Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBenxQueenx 20251108_mmd_qb3_654

In order to save his life and get back to the sideline as soon as possible, Sanders ultimately told doctors to just “take ’em,” resulting in the amputation of the big toe and second toe on his left foot. Over the years, troubles abounded as his circulation issues continued, leading to a constant threat of losing his entire foot…until now.

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The new prosthetics Nikki presented are incredibly high-tech and handmade by a specialized silicone artist. Unlike many, this doesn’t even look like a blank foam block. These are pretty well-made custom to perfectly replicate a real foot, matching skin tone, hair, tattoos, scars, and even actual toe prints.

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“That looks real. It really does look real,” Sanders said.

Coach Prime was particularly hyped about how much flexibility these false toes will give him in everyday life. He specifically asked if he could wear them to the beach, and Nikki confirmed they are fully waterproof and durable enough for walking around barefoot. Plus, they will reportedly pull double duty: Sanders would be able to use a simple foam filler inside his regular everyday athletic sneakers, or switch over to the full-looking silicone prosthesis whenever he wants to wear slides, open-toed sandals, or go barefoot without anyone ever noticing a difference.

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Although the meeting was full of excitement, it also highlighted the daily physical struggles and challenges the Hall of Famer still faces.

When will he undergo the procedure?

Sanders admitted that he suffers from intense foot pain every single day, describing a heavy, throbbing feeling that flares up depending on how long he has been standing on the sidelines.

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Case in point? This past season, during Colorado Buffs’ games against Sonny Dykes TCU, Sanders experienced severe leg pain owing to blood clots blocked the blood flow to his left foot. The pain was so intense that he had to throw his shoes off in the fourth quarter.

“It doesn’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy… I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing,” Sanders said last season post-game.

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The medical team is doing a full 3D scan of both of his feet to build a custom orthotic base that will house the prosthetic toes, absorb pressure, and provide long-overdue pain relief. It takes about eight weeks to handcraft. Safe to say, the Sanders family couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“How do you feel about the toe dishes, son? Deion Sanders asked his eldest son. “I’m trying to have the option to really have a full shoe.”

Bucky gave his approval: “Nah, it’s pretty cool.”