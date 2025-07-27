Deion Sanders Announces Who Saved Him During Illness With an Emotional Message

“Back and Feeling Great!” When Coach Prime dropped this message on X, the entire CFB fraternity was overjoyed. And the Colorado team was finally going to see their architect back at the fields of Boulder. But the past few months hadn’t exactly been a walk in the park for Deion Sanders. Sanders had been quietly battling an undisclosed health issue that sidelined him for much of the 2025 offseason. Although he hasn’t revealed specifics, the coach admitted via a video shared by his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, that he “ain’t all the way recovered.” Throughout his recovery, Deion spent a considerable amount of time at his Texas ranch in Canton.

There he was, surrounded by family, including his children, who provided sporadic updates. His son described their home as a place where they fought and won a fierce “battle,” indicating the gravity of the situation. And right there, in that Texas home, Deion didn’t just face it alone. He had an amazing support crew rallying around him every single day. Especially when it came to food, they stepped up. Eric Smoot, aka ChefSmoot, is the one who took care of Coach Prime’s diet. And Deion, being Deion, is never one to forget someone who had his back.

Just a few days back, Smoot posted a picture with Coach Prime on Instagram. There, he portrayed his extreme happiness and honor to serve a legend like Sanders. And Sanders, without letting that pass, commented, “You blessed the home, my brother. Your spirit, your meals, your preparation & your tidiness was 💯.”

Chef Smoot is a self-taught culinary talent based in Dallas, Texas, who has been passionately cooking since 2017, right from his own kitchen. He has built his brand, Smoot’s Kitchen, which caters to anything from simple meal preps to big birthday parties, serving anywhere from two guests to two hundred.

Now, imagine this talented chef stepping into a different kind of kitchen. It’s the one where Coach Prime, battling his health issues, was on the road to recovery. And with his deep understanding of nourishing the body and soul, Chef Smoot served up food that not only supported Deion’s physical healing but also lifted his spirits.

Considering Deion’s past battles with serious blood clots and vascular issues, including emergency surgery and the loss of toes, eating right was a lifeline. Every bite of those healthy meals was crucial to keeping his circulation strong and preventing any setbacks. It’s a story of food meeting faith and healing, where a young chef’s passion met a legend’s fight head-on.

Deion Sanders & medical team step forward

Deion Sanders and his medical team are set to hold a highly anticipated press conference on Monday, July 28, at 11 a.m. MT. It marks Coach Prime’s first public update since returning to Boulder for the Colorado Buffaloes’ fall camp. It’s going to be a crucial event, especially after Sanders’ recent health update on X. The press conference will include Deion himself along with representatives from his medical team. CU Anschutz (the University of Colorado’s medical campus) and UCHealth.

While it’s not yet clear which members of the medical staff will speak or how much detail they’ll disclose. The university officials say they’ll provide “general and team updates.” Which will most likely be about addressing Sanders’ current health status and his readiness for the upcoming season. This is particularly significant because Sanders had been sidelined since the spring’s football activities. And has also missed summer camps due to this health issue, which has sparked a lot of concern and speculation among fans, teammates, and media alike.

Despite these challenges, Sanders has maintained a positive outlook publicly. Expressing excitement about reconnecting with the team and coaching through the 2025 season. He’s been attending team meetings, and social media posts indicate he’s eager for the season to begin. Fans and observers are watching closely; after Deion’s candid “feeling great” post, it would be much more revealing if his medical team said the same.