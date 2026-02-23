Deion Sanders Asks Ex-Colorado WR for a Favor as They Reunite for the First Time in Months

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 9, 2025 Frisco, TX, USA Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Frisco The Star TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20250709_rtc_cb2_3431

LaJohntay Wester’s single season with the Buffs was all it took for him to leave a lasting impression in Boulder. The impression is so massive that it drew the Ravens WR to Deion Sanders’ practice hall once again. Having just completed his rookie season, Wester may find a reset before starting his second NFL year, meeting with his old mentor, Sanders, while the Buffs coach wants a favor from him.

“I wish you got to come, but we working. I’ve been bragging about how you work. Your attitude between the lines. I wanted them to see it, man,” said Deion Sanders to Wester during a Sunday appearance. “Different. Yeah. But I want them to see it. I wanted them; I wanted you to practice with them one day.”

After finishing his rookie season with 246 kick return yards, this marks Wester’s first meeting with Sanders. In response to Deion’s wish for Wester’s practice, the former Colorado star said, “Just let me know. I right back out here.”

In this case, Deion Sanders mentioned ‘different,’ pointing out that NFL and college football practices may not be the same, but to see the WR’s technique to play, present Colorado players will definitely get more ideas on how to block opponents from scoring. More importantly, to see Wester making a 43-yard “Hail Mary” TD catch against Baylor in 2024 at Colorado, Deion knows the WR’s potential.l

“Oh, my god. LaJohntay is a pro, man. He’s a Florida boy, and he comes with that dog mentality, that swagger in him,” Deion once stated.

After spending four seasons at FAU, Wester just spent his final collegiate season with the Buffs. Despite only one season together, the two forged a strong bond, prompting Wester’s return during his NFL offseason.

Also, this place seems special to LaJohntay Wester, as it played a major role in Wester’s selection as the 203rd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Wester is already making waves in the NFL, appearing in 17 games and logging 198 punt return yards in his rookie season, which is a testament to the guidance he received at Colorado.

Wester’s visit serves as a reminder of the talent that has come through Boulder, and Coach Prime is already reloading with the next wave of playmakers.

Deion Sanders gets another elite playmaker

After a 3-9 rocky season, Deion Sanders saw a mass exodus, but the coach didn’t hold back and brought in elite transfers for the upcoming season; among them is Sacramento State transfer wideout Ernest Campbell. His prowess is already turning heads. Blazing to a 6.80 in the 60-meter dash at the Buffs’ Last Chance indoor meet, Campbell showed his outstanding potential.

To see such talent, Coach Prime was impressed. “My dawg!” stated Sanders.

At Sac State, he recorded 37 catches for 755 yards and eight TDs in 2025. Moreover, his coming to Colorado followed OC Brennan Marion. That old connection definitely helps him to grow more now. With elite WR Omarion Miller’s departure, Campbell’s addition makes sense. Now he will join other portal additions like DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas and Danny Scudero from San Jose State.

With these elite WRs and QB Julian Lewis, Deion Sanders’ 2026 season roster is only amplifying their chance to make a jump. With former stars returning to mentor and new talent arriving, the question in Boulder is whether this revamped roster has what it takes to finally deliver on Coach Prime’s championship promises. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.