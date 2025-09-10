Deion Sanders Attempts To Quash Kaidon Salter Allegations As He Breaks Silence on Ryan Staub News

After Colorado’s 31-7 win over Delaware, the quarterback room is officially a mess. Everyone expected Kaidon Salter to command the offense after showing promise early in the season opener. But then came the shakeup. Salter looked solid, completing 12 of 15 passes for 80 yards and a rushing touchdown, and freshman Julian Lewis got a few snaps, though his drives stalled. That’s when the 3rd-string QB enters the scene. Ryan Staub, the third-string redshirt sophomore, barely expected to see meaningful minutes, yet he exploded onto the scene like a star finally born. Staub came in with less than a minute left in the first half. He took command and quickly led a perfect two-minute drill capped by a touchdown pass with just nine seconds left before halftime.

Then, barely into the second half, Staub threw a 71-yard bomb to Sincere Brown that iced the game. In four drives, Staub completed 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, turning what was a tight 10-7 situation into a 31-7 runaway. It’s funny how Salter and Lewis had looked like the obvious contenders. But Staub’s performance buried that narrative quickly. However, a major question now looms large over Boulder, especially for Deion Sanders. The head coach is left with a tantalizing QB debate that feels like a storyline right out of a sports movie. What makes it even juicier? According to a recent ESPN report, Ryan Staub is expected to get the nod as the starter for the Week 3 showdown against Houston.

This development throws gasoline on what’s already been a blazing hot QB room drama. But here’s the twist that keeps this story simmering: Coach Deion Sanders isn’t confirming any of it. “I’m not confirming nothing y’all know that,” Sanders said. “We ain’t like that. We’re good. We have capable guys. Staub has been doing a phenomenal job doing and getting the majority of the reps, but I haven’t made that assessment and decision yet. You know, in today’s media, we don’t care about being correct anymore. We just want to be first.” So is it going to be Salter again, or Juju? By delaying the announcement, Sanders keeps everyone guessing not only in the locker room but also across the Big 12.

It’s a smart move that amps up competition, forces each quarterback to keep grinding, and prevents any complacency. See, Ryan Staub was the quiet man in the shadows of Colorado’s QB room. He spent his first two seasons backing up Shedeur Sanders before patiently waiting for his opportunity. He didn’t jump to the transfer portal, despite limited playing time, showing a remarkable level of loyalty and perseverance. The Delaware game flipped everything on its head. Coach Deion Sanders did something pretty unusual. He rotated his three quarterbacks, first Salter, then freshman Julian Lewis, and finally Staub, instead of riding just one starter. It was a calculated move, born from a tough loss against Georgia Tech in Week 1 and a need to shake things up.

Coach Prime wanted the QBs to “tell their own story” on the field. And Staub’s story was the one that is still echoing in the locker room. But, Sanders isn’t exactly putting a bow on this narrative just yet. Despite the whirlwind of speculation that Staub will be the starter against Houston, Coach Prime has been tight-lipped, refusing to confirm any reports. Yet, make no mistake—he hasn’t lost his direction in this QB saga. He just won’t disclose it before kickoff. “I know exactly how I’m going to handle the quarterback situation,” Sanders said. “I’m not going to say it. But yeah, I’m not lost for direction.”

Coach Prime’s bold decision sparks drama

The Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback saga is turning into one of college football’s juiciest storylines this season. A big part of that is how Deion Sanders is handling Kaidon Salter. The 22-year-old, who came in as the presumed starter from Liberty, has found himself in a rather unusual spot. Coach Prime dipping into a three-quarterback rotation and ultimately turning to the third-stringer, Ryan Staub, to spark the offense against Delaware, was not something he expected.

This QB shuffle has fueled whispers and even accusations that Sanders isn’t giving Salter the same kind of trust and support he showed his son, Shedeur Sanders. Buffs insider Brian Howell didn’t hold back. “We get totally into quarterbacks,” Howell said. “That predetermined plan told me two things. One, they didn’t take Delaware seriously at all. They thought, ‘Yeah, we’re going to mop you guys up no matter who plays quarterback.’ And two, they don’t fully believe in Kaden Salter.”

When Shedeur was playing for Colorado, even in blowout wins, games basically wrapped up, Sanders kept him in to build rhythm and confidence. This has sparked a debate: Is Salter getting a fair shake? Against Georgia Tech in the season opener, Salter showed flashes of his dual-threat ability. He connected on a sweet 8-yard touchdown pass to DeKalon Taylor and even ran in a clutch 7-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20-20. But as the game went on, his accuracy wavered.

Fast forward to the Delaware game, and Salter started strong again, leading the team to a 10-0 lead early. But once Ryan Staub came in late in the first half, everything visibly changed. So yeah, Salter has shown he can get it done, but the inconsistency and missed opportunities leave open questions. The timing couldn’t be more critical, with a big Houston game looming. Salter’s decision-making here could shape the entire season and define how the quarterback room gels or fractures.