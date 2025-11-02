Deion Sanders Battles to Hold His True Feelings Inside in Big Julian Lewis Confession

After the 17-52 loss against Arizona, the Colorado Buffaloes reached a new low. With over 48,000 fans coming in to cheer in Boulder, they witnessed the game only to return in silence. This marked their worst loss at home since the start of the 2023 season. Even Deion Sanders found himself in a tough spot. No answers, no excuses, only disappointment.

After going three quarters scoreless against Utah last week, this was supposed to be the Buffs’ comeback game. But they ended up repeating the same mistakes in their offense, and the result? They are 3-6 and 1-5 in the Big 12. But Coach Prime is not giving excuses as he addresses the issues openly after the game, saying, “I’m trying to not give everything, but I’m trying to be transparent, because you deserve that. You all deserve it. You guys have been truly kind, some of you anyway, and I don’t get the criticism and tell them, Don’t know me. Criticize me. I’ve been criticized. When I came at the womb, the doctor didn’t even like it. I’m good, so it’s on me. But I know what the situation is. I know what the problem is, and I’ll fix it.”

And one major problem was in the QB position. Kaidon Salter was inconsistent since the start of the game. When Colorado’s first drive ended without a first down, on the next drive Salter dropped the ball and got sacked, which gave Arizona a chance to score a touchdown. After that, he did throw a short 8-yard pass to Omarion Miller on the following drive, but then he threw an interception in the second quarter, which finally led to his ejection. After which Salter ended his game throwing for just 49 yards, rushing for 27 yards, and making two costly turnovers.

With that, even defense couldn’t do much against the Wildcats as they racked up 417 yards of offense with an average of 6.6 yards per play against Colorado. On top of that, they scored on eight of ten drives before the backup offense players entered the game halfway through the third quarter. And they have now allowed 105 points in the last two games and cannot limit explosive plays. That’s right; despite playing just three-plus quarters, Wildcats QB Noah Fifita threw four touchdowns.

But with offense and defense, penalties were a major issue too. As Colorado recorded 14 penalties for 110 total yards lost, while Arizona just had 8 for 75 yards. Now, Coach Prime needs to address all these issues real fast. After the loss, bowl eligibility is now a dream for them, and looking at their schedule, one more loss against Arizona State is waiting right in line. With that, Coach Prime also revealed Julian Lewis’s future plans.

Deion Sanders makes a bold admission on Julian Lewis future

Kaidon Salter couldn’t do much in the game, and despite replacing him with Ryan Staub, Deion Sanders had to send Julian Lewis into the game. That’s right, before halftime, Deion Sanders replaced Salter with Ryan Staub, but even he messed up the game. He threw two interceptions in his first two attempts. That’s when Julian Lewis took the reins early in the third quarter. On 3rd down he rushed for 15 yards to keep the drive alive and after a few plays, threw a perfect 59-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Miller.

This game marked Lewis’s first career start. But now after the game, concerns over his future are rising fast. As his redshirting news made headlines,Deion Sanders said, “I don’t know his thought process or his parents. I have no idea. I just control what we can control. I’m proud the kid got the opportunity. Sometimes you’re forced to do some things that probably should be done anyway, and I’m glad he got an opportunity. He’s got his feet wet a little bit. He got to see the Blitz is just real play and what he needed to work on.”

Well, despite making headlines the entire off-season about starting as QB1 for Colorado, just like Bryce Underwood is doing for Michigan, Julian Lewis didn’t see any action until Week 10, which raised questions on Deion Sanders’ decision-making. But Sanders was always trying to protect him as a father just so he doesn’t face media and fans’ heat. “I’m more protecting as a father, spirit as an athlete, and as a guy who knows this game. I got to protect him. I can’t throw him out there, and he’s not fully ready, and now you jump all over him,” he said.

No wonder it makes sense, as last year Dylan Raiola’s freshman season ended on a shaky note with 11 interceptions, and everyone started trolling the kid. Coach Prime doesn’t want that to happen to JuJu even if it means waiting for long for his chance.