A Colorado athlete who transferred from Texas has drawn attention with a comparison of the two programs’ standards, highlighting a difference in their daily approach and team culture. His remarks have added fresh questions about Deion Sanders’ program as the Buffaloes continue to struggle for consistency.

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Colorado athlete DeAndre Moore recently opened up about the biggest difference between Texas and Colorado. His comparison focused on the daily approach, shared mindset, and attention to detail he experienced at Texas.

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“I feel like at Texas every day was—every day meant something. Every day was a championship day. Every day was a day for us to be intentional and get to work,” Moore said in the video posted on X.

He further explained how everyone at Texas worked toward the same objective, highlighting the collective mindset inside the program.

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“And everybody in that building kind of had the same mindset, the same goal, the same mission we were all on,” he added.

Moore also pointed to the difference in standards between the two environments and explained that he wants to bring what he learned at Texas to Colorado.

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“So I think kind of just the attention to detail and the standard definitely is different. That’s why I came here to bring that standard that I grew up in and kind of allow it to flourish here and be contagious here as well,” he added.

His comments have drawn attention because they come during a difficult period for Sanders and Colorado. While Moore did not directly criticize the head coach, his comparison has put the difference in standards between the two programs into focus.

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Colorado entered the final week of the season with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-6 mark in the Big 12. It was the program’s third losing season in Sanders’ four years in Boulder. Since taking over in December 2022, Sanders has recorded a 20-28 record.

The head coach signed an extension in March 2025 that runs for three more years, with a reported buyout of approximately $25.5 million. Despite the pressure surrounding his position, Sanders has maintained that outside criticism does not affect him.

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“That don’t affect me like it may affect you or may affect some others. Because I’m in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I’m winning life,” Sanders said.

Colorado did secure a notable win over then-No. 14 Houston, recording its first AP top-15 victory since 2007. However, the Buffaloes followed it with a 35-28 loss at Cincinnati. Their road record over the past two seasons stands at 1-10, while they lead the Big 12 with 73 penalty yards per game.

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With Colorado’s results continuing to raise questions about the direction of the program, Moore’s comments have added to the conversation surrounding its standards.

As Sanders faces continued questions about his future, his remarks have also prompted Colorado fans to share their reactions on X, adding another layer to the criticism surrounding the head coach.

Moore’s comparison between Texas and Colorado prompted several reactions from fans on X, with users weighing in on the differences between the two programs.

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“Yea u can tell which is why we have so many penalties misalignments and ST was bad alot fo the season also, but Dmo u deada-s are number 1 in the B12 if not number 1 in the nation in drops u should hold that standard for yourself,” one comment read.

“This is embarrassing,” another user expressed disappointment over the situation and the comparison between the two programs.

“Lmaoooooooooo”, A third fan responded with laughter, adding a mocking reaction to the discussion.

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“Holy cow! What a ringing endorsement of the culture @CoachSark has built at Texas. UT should send this CU video to every recruit.”

This is not the first time former Colorado athletes have called out the program after securing portal moves to greener pastures. In spring 2026, former Colorado QB Ryan Staub said he received more coaching in his first month at Tennessee than his previous three years in college football. That included a stint at Boulder.

In the past, former Colorado CB Cormani McClain also took shots at the culture of ‘clicks’ at the Buffs.

“Not a good look for Deion”. The final user suggested that Moore’s comments reflected poorly on Sanders and his program.