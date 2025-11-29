Deion Sanders Blames “Money” Problem After Colorado Ends 3–9 Season

Deion Sanders’s Colorado ended the season on a similar note to how their entire campaign unfolded: disappointing and painfully predictable. The Buffs failed to mount a challenge against Kentucky in Week 14 as they were handed an embarrassing 14-44 loss. But amid the on-field failures, the bigger question was, which players will stay, and which will leave once the postseason ends? Coach Deion Sanders’ answer was unapologetic and, to some, a preemptive defense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“When a guy leaves a program that selected him, picked him, or got him at the portal.” Deion Sanders said. “He leaves for a multitude of reasons. The number one reason people leave is money. It’s not a disdain for staff or disdain for players. It’s money. Let’s just be honest, man. Let’s stop sugarcoating this foolishness, man.”

The remarks came after a reporter asked how Sanders plans to keep top talents like 5-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who has often emphasized the value of team unity and brotherhood. From the looks of it, Deion Sanders is preparing for the inevitable. He knows players will be leaving after the disaster of a season they’ve had. Following a season as rough as Colorado just endured, that so-called brotherhood is set for its toughest trial yet, particularly if bigger NIL deals or more lucrative opportunities lure players away.

ADVERTISEMENT

That would likely be the primary reason for departures, not dissatisfaction with the program or any coaching missteps, at least according to Sanders. Colorado’s roster was already stretched thin. The offseason saw key departures to the transfer portal, and the losses of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL left holes too large to fill easily. Combine that with struggles on the offensive line and wide receiver corps, and the writing was on the wall for a 3-9 finish. The Buffaloes were bullied by Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State in a season-ending five-game skid that left fans disillusioned.

Sanders can build the team around star QB Julian Lewis, but needs reinforcements on the O-line. He has a solution for that if Jordan Seatan comes back for his junior year. They also need to find successors for Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn, as the wide receivers struggled a lot this year. But it would be hard to get in good recruits as they ended the season on a five-game losing streak. Sanders and Cu will have their tasks cut out in the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the echoes of fire Sanders have started after the recent loss.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Calls mount for the firing of Coach Prime after a disastrous season with the Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes have reached a breaking point. The fanbase is no longer just frustrated; they’re calling for Sanders’ head. Colorado alumni and supporters have begun openly questioning Sanders. Whether he deserves another season to turn things around. The consensus among critics is simple: something has to change, and it may be Coach Prime’s job.

Moneyline Matt took to X to express his disappointment after the game, calling for a change at the head-coach position, writing: “This is Colorado. We used to stand for something. Right now, we aren’t standing for anything besides paying a terrible on-field coach 10 million a year to lie to us and overuse the word tremendously. There needs to be changes, and it starts with the HC.”

Matt isn’t wrong, as they avoided finishing last in the Big 12 only because they 1 conference win compared to the 0 of Oklahoma State. Moreover, his huge salary of $10 million annually and the five-year, $54 million contract fail to justify the results.