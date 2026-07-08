Deion Sanders Blames Poor Pay For Opting Out Of Major College Football Opportunity

Deion Sanders has built his whole career knowing exactly what his brand is worth. So when people wondered why he isn’t part of EA Sports College Football 27 again, Coach Prime’s answer was as classic Coach Prime as it gets. At Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, the Colorado head coach delivered the kind of one-liner that’s become his trademark.

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“If I’m not in the game, they’re probably not paying enough,” Deion Sanders said via On3’s Brett McMurphy.

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That’s the answer he gave when The Athletic asked about his absence.

“I don’t know about the video games,” he said. “I have a wonderful team that handles a lot of business for me. If I’m not in the game, that means they weren’t paying enough. It probably didn’t fit where we’re going right now. That’s probably it. It was probably just that simplistic.”

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Sanders does not take normal coach deals. Over the years, he has worked with big brands like Nike, Pepsi and KFC, and helped some of them make millions in sales in a single day. That track record lets him ask for more money than most coaches when his name is used.

Regardless, EA Sports managed to get plenty of the sport’s biggest coaching names into this year’s game. Kirby Smart, Dan Lanning, and Curt Cignetti all signed on. But landing Coach Prime was a different thing.

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This move, however, shouldn’t surprise anyone. Deion Sanders opted out of the previous two editions as well. While EA Sports has rebuilt one of the most popular sports gaming franchises in years, he has stayed on the outside looking in. That’s not because he doesn’t understand the value of being in the game. It’s because he believes his value is higher than whatever was offered.

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Deion Sanders is also not alone. Seven coaches declined to have their likeness included this year, including Mario Cristobal, Bill Belichick, Kirk Ferentz, Bronco Mendenhall, Blake Anderson and Neal Brown. The list was even longer last year when 12 coaches opted out.

For Colorado fans, though, it still stings. Fire up a Buffaloes dynasty, and there still won’t be a digital version of their head coach pacing the sideline. Instead, you’ll get another generic stand-in running your virtual program. But Deion Sanders’ fingerprints are still all over the game.

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Players creating a CB in Road to Glory can choose the “Bump and Run” archetype, a style modeled after Deion Sanders himself. Even though he’s not in the game, his impact is still there through one of the cornerback playing styles.

But the video game talk won’t decide how his season is remembered. How Colorado plays on the field will shape how much brands want to work with Sanders. Strong results can raise his price. A weak stretch makes every business deal, including video games, harder to justify.

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Deion Sanders’ biggest test is on the field

Colorado went 3-9 in 2025 and struggled on both sides of the ball. They were near the bottom of the country in total offense and total defense, and Deion Sanders has been open about how unacceptable he thinks that was.

“I’m not happy with nothing right now,” he admitted. “I don’t think it’s a motivation thing, as it’s more a part of life. This fanbase, the school, [Rick George]… everybody deserves better than this, and they expected better than this. I expected to be much better than this, and we’re going to give them much better than this…starting tomorrow.”

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Nobody is going to remember whether Deion Sanders appeared in College Football 27 if Colorado spends the fall winning games. Likewise, another losing season would make every licensing debate feel completely irrelevant.

EA Sports will officially release the game worldwide on July 9, and millions of fans will jump into Dynasty Mode. Some will notice Deion Sanders is missing. Others won’t care, and he probably won’t either. Now comes the part of making sure Colorado gives people a reason to talk about football instead of the video game.