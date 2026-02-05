Deion Sanders Breaks Silence as Colorado Transfer Reveals True Motive for Joining Big 12 Rival

A familiar career path creates unexpected archrivals as two former Colorado players cross paths at their Big 12 rivals, Arizona State. Their former WR makes his intentions clear on joining the program to beat Sun Devils star Jordyn Tyson. Now, that motive is catching Deion Sanders’s eye.

“To whom it may concern, JORDYN TYSON IS HIM! His mentality makes him that 1. #CoachPrime,” Colorado’s head coach said on X.

Coaches rarely hype up players who transfer, but Sanders made an exception for Miller. This came shortly after Omarion Miller revealed his true intentions for joining Kenny Dillingham’s program.

“A crazy scenario, him coming from Colorado, coming here, and me turning around, coming from Colorado, and coming here also,” ASU WR Omarion Miller said to FOX10Phoenix’s Blake Niemann. “So yeah, I plan to try to beat him in his draft stock next year. He was here on my official visit at the dinner. We chatted up. He talked to my family.”

After Jordyn Tyson declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, fans see Omarion Miller as his primary successor in Tempe. Plus, their journey from Colorado to ASU, and his intention to surpass his record, show the competitive mindset he brings to the team.

He looks like his natural successor, too, as he brings the same mix of athletic ability and reliable hands. Miller managed a breakout season despite being on a struggling Colorado offense that averaged just 20.9 points per game, proving he could be a primary target even when the team’s production was limited. He recorded over 800 receiving yards at 18 yards per reception and eight touchdowns.

Miller is not just chasing the hype and success but also Tyson’s potential jump to the NFL. He finished his 2025 season with 711 yards on 61 receptions and eight touchdowns, generating first-round buzz. So, following wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s first-round selection at 25th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, Tyson could be the next in the 2026 draft.

After being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase openly said that he wanted to break franchise records set by past players. So, it will be interesting to see how Miller aligns with his desires. In the wake of high-profile departures like Miller and Tyson, Sanders is tasking new OC Brennan Marion with fostering a resilient and unified locker room to counter the narrative of a program in flux.

Deion Sanders is making a massive move to reunite his locker room

Spring football workouts look different in Boulder this season. After a difficult nine-loss season, Deion Sanders tried building momentum with new OC Brennan Marion. His arrival quickly set the tone right with fresh ideas and new techniques.

The impact is clearly visible on the team. A short video from Marion’s IG story shows how Colorado’s offense is gelling during a team meeting while listening to rapper Kodak Black’s “Skrilla.”

Marion’s ability to connect with his players stems from his own years of hardship. His journey began at a junior college in California, and he later transferred to Tulsa, where he set the NCAA record in 2007 by averaging 31.9 yards per catch. That success earned him a spot with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. But that wasn’t an easy journey.

“We couldn’t make much; we made just enough to pay the rent,” Marion’s painful words to ESPN in 2009 bring back rough memories. “We lived in different rooms to rent and stuff like that. Just enough to get by. Just enough to keep trying to accomplish our dreams and goals.”

Those experiences help him connect with young players more efficiently. That connection helped Colorado in recruiting. He got Xavier McDonald from Sacramento State. With new energy in the building, Colorado is looking to build momentum heading into the new season.