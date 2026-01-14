Deion Sanders Breaks Silence as Mike Tomlin News Sparks Nine NFL Head Coach Openings

19 years, one standard, and an era defined by consistency come to an end after Mike Tomlin steps down as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. The NFL’s longest-serving coach who lead Steelers to their sixth Super Bowl title win in 2009 leaves a legacy so powerful that even Deion Sanders couldn’t hold back his emotions at the moment.

“W0W! Mike Tomlin, WOW!,” Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders said on X.

On the field, Tomlin delivered remarkable consistency. He never recorded a losing season in 19 years, reached the playoffs 13 times, and won eight ACC North division titles. However, the loss to Houston was his seventh consecutive postseason defeat, and fans’ frustration became evident during the games as chants of “Fire Tomlin” were heard at games. So, to avoid the situation of getting fired by the team, Tomlin himself took a bold step.

His departure means the Steelers will now search for their fourth head coach since 1969, which makes his exit even more significant. Plus, it can also take hits on the roster, as veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear that the reason he joined the Steelers was the opportunity to work under Tomlin. Now his exit creates the ninth current head coach vacancy in the NFL.