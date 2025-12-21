brand-logo
Deion Sanders Brings Surprise Guest to Support Son Shedeur Sanders & Browns

Afreen Kabir

Dec 21, 2025

Deion Sanders has finally wrapped up a troublesome season at Colorado. Now done for the season, he has some exciting things to look forward to. He was joined by a special someone as he dropped by Cleveland to see Shedeur.

The QB is busy building his name in the NFL and is now in his 5 official game as a starter. He had dad Deion Sanders to watch him play as QB1, who had also brought along his alleged girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. The couple was spotted on the field when Shedeur was warming up.

Tran and Sanders have been together for quite some time now. However, they had never been photographed together during game days, preferring to keep their romance relatively private. This outing might be the duo officially hard-launching themselves.

This is a developing story.

