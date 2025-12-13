Deion Sanders’ Camp Makes Bittersweet Locker Room Announcement After Major Staff News

Everybody knew this year was supposed to be a rebuild for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. But three regular-season wins? That is not going to cut it. The Buffs could not close games against Power Four opponents. In fact, they had just one win over a Power Four team all season. According to a Colorado Buffs insider, Deion Sanders is already cooking up something big for 2026.

“I walk in his office, his film room, excuse me, the lounge, the players’ board. Film, film, film. Walk around to the recruiting office. Film, film, film,” Colorado Buffs insider Duke the Scoop said on Saturday. “But it’s not just lip service. It’s that we will win because we’re going to win as a staff. The energy in this program.”

According to Duke, Deion Sanders and the Buffs are already locked in on next season. It starts with coaching hires. Sanders has already brought in a new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, for over $1.5 million.

Plus, he is looking to make more changes on the defensive side of the ball alongside Robert Livingston. He is trying to find the right coaches who can get the best out of the players, unlike what happened under Pat Shurmur. Scoop believes Deion will pull off a generational transfer portal run.

“You’re going to see more announcements made over the next couple of weeks,” he said. “We’re going to see the transfer portal. I think it’s going to be really good for Colorado.”

The main plan to revive any program is to hit the transfer portal hard, like there is no tomorrow. Colorado has always been aggressive here. They were actually ranked No. 1 in the nation in bringing in new talent through the portal during the 2024 season. They still need serious help at linebacker and on the defensive line, especially with the departure of players like Reginald Hughes.

Sanders has a famous quote about the 2025 season. He called it “the last supper,” meaning the way things were is completely over. It is pretty evident he is sticking around in college football and wants Colorado competing for the Big 12. He wants a winning culture from top to bottom. It is a huge task, but he believes he can fix it by bringing in new faces and changing the team’s approach.

The future is all about the portal and getting the right guys in the door. The strategy is obvious as before. Use the transfer portal to build a team capable of bouncing back and competing for the Big 12. But the real question; can they do it actually?

Realistic Expectations for Deion Sanders’ 2026 Campaign

Expectations for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 season are all over the place right now. Some believe they can turn things around quickly because Coach Prime has proven he can land talent through the transfer portal, something that worked well in 2024. On the other hand, many people remain skeptical.

The Big 12 is more competitive than ever, and the playing field is more even than before. Year one struggles and past recruiting gaps could still cause concern in Boulder.

Even if Colorado stacks a top-five or top-10 transfer portal class, it may or may not work because of a lack of chemistry and familiarity in the locker room. Just look at Florida State over the past three seasons. It has been more hit-or-miss situation.

Ultimately, the 2026 season will be a massive test of Deion Sanders’ approach. The next few weeks, as transfer portal activity ramps up, will tell us a lot about Colorado’s direction. If they convince and actually land some of the top defensive and offensive players, a bowl game is a easy reach.

If not, it could be another long year in Boulder. And mind you, there have already been loud calls for Deion Sanders’ firing before.