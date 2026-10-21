Deion Sanders’ Children Request “Warning Sign” After Horrifying Surgery Picture Goes Viral

Deion Sanders has never shied away from discussing his health battles. However, his latest medical photos have left fans and his family in complete shock. A graphic image from his toe surgery prompted his children to step in with a request for a warning sign.

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Coach Prime has endured a lengthy battle with serious foot complications that ultimately led to the amputation of two toes on his left foot after severe blood clots threatened his health. This took place in October 2021, and while he has recovered from the surgery, he posted a throwback on Instagram on October 20 to how his foot used to look before it was amputated.

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“Lauren Jaskevold sent me this to remind me that 5 years ago, Oct. 2021 was the day I said goodbye to my toes. We had a GREAT RUN! I can’t be mad or sad because God got me. Lauren has been there for 18 surgeries since. I’m going to show you a few more so you understand how good God is. I’m not looking for sympathy; I’m showing that God is real and present,” read the caption of the post.

It all started when Coach Prime went in initially for a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve. He underwent surgery for the same in 2021, but several complications followed that. He developed a blood clot in his femoral artery and compartment syndrome. That added to the severity of his medical problems, which ended in additional procedures.

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His toes became dark beneath the bandages; even in the pictures posted by Coach Prime, it is clear just how badly shaped his toes were. They were a deep blue, with stitches on the first two toes. So eventually they had to be amputated to save the rest of his foot. After looking at the pictures their father posted, Shedeur Sanders and Shelomi Sanders also pitched in with their thoughts.

His children obeyed his wishes and, rather than showing sympathy, asked him not to post such painful pictures without a disclaimer. Shedeur Sanders commented, “Need a warning sign.” Shelomi Sanders chimed in with a comment, “Jump scare.”

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They weren’t the only one who had that reaction. Justin Kelly, the founder of PRSPR Wellness, had the same thought. “Trigger warning Unc,” he said.

Four years after this procedure, Sanders enjoyed a big medical win after he received his new prosthetics on September 16. Deion Sanders Jr. recorded the moment on Well Off Media to show how excited Coach Prime was to get all of his toes. He even proudly exclaimed, “I’m 10 toes down again!”

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Without the missing toes, the shape of his foot has changed, but he is now excited to go back to his usual size 11.5 shoes. He was impressed by how perfectly the color matched the others, as he joked that his toes were more accommodating toward the new ones. The new prosthetic toes haven’t yet become comfortable or familiar with the remaining toes on his foot.

While the looks are secondary, having all his toes would help him walk properly, and his balance will be restored with time.