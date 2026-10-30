Deion Sanders’ Close Confidant Clarifies ‘Fake’ Julian Lewis Narrative Following Family’s Statement on His Health

Julian Lewis was already caught in Colorado’s quarterback controversy when his sudden hospitalization raised more questions. Just 24 hours earlier, Deion Sanders had told reporters to “do your homework” when asked about Lewis losing his starting job. The timing fueled conspiracy theories online, with some fans even questioning whether the medical emergency was genuine.

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Now, Deion’s close confidant, Uncle Neely, is firing back at those allegations.

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“I have children around that age. Yeah, and for people to, with a lack of information, try to suggest that whatever Juju is going through is fake, is orchestrated, it’s mental, something happened, looking for somebody to blame,” Uncle Neely said.

He also urged critics to stop speculating and consider what Lewis and his family were going through.

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“Y’all should really, man, take some time away from these keyboards and just wish well to somebody and pray for them and uplift them, because his father has made a statement. And this is not something that was orchestrated, planned, or that is not real. There was an event that happened in this young person’s, you know, medical life that had to be addressed. It was an emergency. And he is getting the treatment that he needs, just like his father said.”

“I don’t know why people have to try to make it be something else other than what it is,” he said. “And if you’re really concerned for the young man, which I pray that you are, and it’s sincere, say a prayer for him. That’s it.”

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Lewis reportedly suffered an undisclosed medical emergency at Colorado’s athletic facility and was taken to a local hospital. The following morning, his father, T. Carlton Lewis, confirmed that his son was receiving treatment and recovering, while requesting privacy. Colorado’s athletic department also expressed support. There is no evidence that the emergency was staged.

Neely also pointed to teammates reposting Lewis’ father’s statement on social media, emphasizing the support the quarterback was receiving from within the program.

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Lewis started Colorado’s first four games, throwing six touchdowns against two interceptions before being benched against Baylor on September 26. Isaac Wilson replaced him and subsequently recorded seven interceptions across five appearances, raising further questions about Sanders’ quarterback decisions.

Asked whether Lewis could regain his starting job, Sanders responded, “That’s on him… I don’t treat people unfairly.” He also insisted that coaches knew more about the situation than outsiders because they were inside the locker room.

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Neely had already drawn attention days earlier after claiming Sanders offered critics $50,000 to stop mentioning his name for a year. Sanders clarified during his October 27 press conference that the supposed offer was “a joke,” not an actual proposal.

Colorado has lost five straight games, and Wilson remains the starter ahead of the Kansas State matchup. But as Sanders faces questions about his quarterback decisions, Neely has drawn a clear line: Criticizing the coach is one thing.

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Turning a 19-year-old’s medical emergency into a conspiracy theory is another.