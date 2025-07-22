Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its best-known TV legends, who broke out onto the scene in a show heralded for breaking the stereotypes of an African-American household. Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a household name in the 80s, and later dabbled with music and podcasting as well. Sadly, that warm face and brilliant talent left the world after a tragic accident, plunging the industry into sadness. One of Deion Sanders‘ closest staff members broke her silence, expressing deep sorrow over the heartbreaking news.

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner passed away tragically on Sunday while on vacation in Costa Rica. He was best known for playing Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show, one of the few sitcoms that focused on the way a Black family lives. And not just any family; the show zeroed in on the lifestyle of a Black middle-class family. His warm and natural presence made him a favorite for fans, as the show championed African-American representation. Warner’s death also hit home for a few in the college football world, like Tysha Stewart.

Stewart works as an assistant to Coach Prime, aiding him in his work. She is the President of Premier Event Corps, and has worked with the who’s who of the American elite and entertainment industry. She joined the many who took to social media to share their condolences and to mourn Warner’s passing. Stewart shared a picture of herself with Warner, with a text reading “Unbelievable.” Stewart has worked with other film industry personnel as well throughout her nearly 3-decade-long career.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was unfortunately caught in a swift current while swimming in Playa Grande, Costa Rica. Those near him managed to get him out of the water, but Warner had succumbed to asphyxiation by drowning by then. Warner was 54. Several African-American actors sent in their love and support. “Malcolm, we grew up with you. Thank you for the art, the wisdom, the grace you gave us!!!!! You left the world better than you found it. Rest easy, king!!!! Your legacy lives far beyond the screen,” Taraji P. Henson shared on her social media.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner portrayed some memorable roles in his career, across multiple genres. Here’s a look at his impactful career.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaves behind an impressive legacy

The makers of The Cosby Show launched a nationwide hunt for the character of Theo. Malcolm Jamal Warner said that he was the last candidate who auditioned. And the rest is history. That show was seminal in Black representation in Hollywood. “When the show first came out, there were white people and black people talking about [how] the Huxtables don’t really exist, black people don’t really live like that. Meanwhile, we were getting tens of thousands of fan letters from people saying, ‘Thank you so much for this show,’” Warner recalled in an interview. The legendary Bill Cosby was immensely saddened by his passing, likening his death to that of his son.

Malcolm Jamal Warner’s next best role is in the 90s sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, where he starred alongside comedian Eddie Griffin. “My big little brother,” the latter wrote on social media, remembering Warner. Both actors won the NAACP Image Award for the show. Warner also appeared in some instances in the iconic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Sesame Street. He has also worked in modern shows like Suits and last appeared in a major role in the medical drama, The Resident.

The late actor also co-hosted a podcast called Not All Hood, which spanned a wide variety of topics with African-American personalities. Warner also won a Grammy in 2015 with Robert Glasper Experiment and Lalah Hathaway for a cover version of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Jesus Children.’ Warner was full of life, continuously catering to his fans to keep them happy.

Sporting legends like Mike Tyson and Magic Johnson also mourned Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who was an icon for many fellow Black celebrities in the country. His work continues to be exemplary in Hollywood, inspiring many.