Deion Sanders’ Colorado Escapes Five-Figure Consequence as Big 12 Announces Final Judgement

Deion Sanders and Co. walked away with a much-needed win in Week 7. Chaos ensued after the victory, as fans stormed the field. They had also turned unruly, which had the larger college football community calling for action against the program. The Big 12 announced its verdict on the aftermath.

The conference has announced that Colorado will not be fined for fans rushing the field. According to the Big 12, CU had executed its field storm management procedures. AD Rick George told BuffZone that staff had already called for fans to stay away from the field in the final minutes of the game. But fans charged ahead anyway. Unfortunately, some problematic moments came through in that pandemonium, which threatened to turn a happy occasion into a dark one.

Iowa State WR Chase Sowell was targeted by a fan, who ended up trying to take his helmet. The WR tried to retaliate as well, but staff stepped in to prevent it from getting ugly. One was even trapped near the goal post in the ensuing havoc. The Buffaloes were looking at a possible $50,000 fine because of how chaotic it had all become. Colorado is also lucky since it is a Big 12 program. The SEC, on the other hand, has an automatic $500,000 fine for storming the field. Go ask Mississippi State.

This is the second times Colorado fans have come under the scanner. The program was fined $50,000 on September 30, because fans yelled some problematic chants at the visiting BYU squad. Rick George made an urgent appeal to fans to prevent more such cases from happening. “We feel like we’re very inclusive and for us to have some that ruin the image of our athletic department and university is unfortunate. But we’ll continue to put things in place that we need to put in to ensure that we treat our visitors well,” the AD told BuffZone.

Deion Sanders, however, didn’t see much wrong in the fans’ uncontrolled celebration of the Iowa State win. In fact, he even complained about the potential fine.

Deion Sanders thought fine for storming the field wasn’t justified

2025 is a challenging year for Colorado, and fans would like to get the most out of the wins in front of them. Deion Sanders did not put down fans for charging through Folsom Field. “I want to see the kids rush the field. I absolutely love it,” he told the press after the game. “We don’t want to do nothing stupid,” he’d added before making that statement. But Coach Prime also seemed to be unaware that when storming the field turned rowdy, fines were going to come.

And when he found out about the number, he wasn’t very happy. “How is it 50,000 for rushing the field? Who made that a rule? Come on man. That ain’t right,” Sanders added. Fortunately for Colorado, $50,000 is not a very problematic number in the Deion Sanders era. The program is now among the flashier ones of the Big 12, after all.

Storming the field tends to be debated upon when incidents like the ones at Boulder happen. And they sure add some nagging blemishes on a program that has undergone a makeover for success. Deion Sanders may tolerate it this time since he escaped the fine. But he’ll hope that he doesn’t see a repeat of this in his next home game.