Deion Sanders’ Colorado Faces Major Financial Problem Despite Massive Alumni Base, Says CU Buffs AD

For all the noise Deion Sanders brings to Boulder, there is a much quieter fight happening behind the scenes: money. The Buffaloes have a massive alumni base, plenty of national attention, and a program that has become one of the most talked-about in college football. But according to CU athletic director Fernando Lovo, Colorado still has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to fundraising.

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When asked how Colorado measures up to its Big 12 peers financially, Lovo pointed straight to a massive missing opportunity. CU Boulder boasts more than 380,000 living alumni around the world. Yet, only about 8,000 of them belong to the Buff Club, the school’s main athletic fundraising arm. Lovo’s immediate baseline is simple: get that number to 10,000 minimum just to stay competitive.

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“First and foremost, we need to grow that number. We need a critical mass of support to come behind us, and that starts with us. You know, we need to make sure our engagement, our connection with our fans and our prospective donors is done at a high level so we can grow that number,” the AD said via Brian Howell.

Lovo isn’t asking for a few billionaires to bail out the program; he wants thousands of everyday fans to step up. As he explained through local reporting via Brian Howell, the department has to do a far better job of connecting with former students if it expects them to buy in. In simple terms, Colorado cannot build a sustainable sports program on casual high-fives alone.

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The clock is ticking on this fundraising push for a reason. The athletic department is staring down a projected $27 million deficit for fiscal 2026. Modern college sports now allow schools to pay revenue directly to student-athletes, adding tens of millions in new annual expenses. CU leadership knows it cannot keep asking the university’s academic side or local taxpayers to cover the shortfall. Athletics has to pay its own way.

That doesn’t mean Colorado is struggling to bring in money altogether. The athletic department generated around $161.7 million in operating revenue in fiscal 2025. The Buff Club has also produced some impressive fundraising numbers. It raised a record $28 million in 2023.

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However, the problem is that the financial demands of college athletics keep getting bigger. So, obviously, CU needs more regular supporters instead of depending on just a few big donors.



To win over hesitant donors, Lovo wants total transparency. Modern fans are often confused by college sports money, between NIL deals, roster payouts, and facility upgrades. Lovo’s plan is to show supporters exactly where every dollar lands, whether it goes toward renovated practice facilities, academic tutoring, or direct health and wellness support for student-athletes. When people know their money has a specific job, they are far more likely to give.

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Major donors are still stepping up. Colorado recently highlighted a $6 million commitment from the Crawford Family Foundation, alongside its “Elevate the Buffs” campaign targeting key athletic department upgrades. But Lovo keeps pushing the same message: one or two massive checks will not solve the structural problem. Colorado needs thousands of alumni giving smaller amounts on a regular basis.

Having 380,000 alumni looks great on paper, but having only 8,000 support the athletic program leaves a massive financial gap. Lovo’s primary job is to earn back fan trust and turn passive interest into active backing before budget deficits force harder choices down the road.

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Deion Sanders gave Colorado national relevance overnight. Now, if the Buffaloes want to stay relevant in this expensive new era of college sports, the rest of the alumni base will have to start pulling its weight.