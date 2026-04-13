Deion Sanders’ Colorado Faces New Trouble After Spring Game

Just when Deion Sanders thought Colorado was gearing up for a major turnaround after an underwhelming 3-9 season, their momentum hit a wall. The team is grinding through spring practice ahead of the upcoming campaign, but the spring game delivered a harsh reality check.

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A clip of the recent spring game sparked criticism as fans started questioning players’ physicality and doubting that they are strong enough to compete this season. Now, in the video, Deion Sanders’ players appeared in uniform heading onto the field, but what caught everyone’s notice is that the roster was looking both “small” and “undersized,” with fans comparing them to high school players.

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Now, this is not the first time fans have questioned Colorado’s size, especially under Deion Sanders. His recruiting style focuses more on speed, skills, and athleticism rather than size and strength. In a video of spring practice shared by Well Off Media, it appeared that the linemen were looking noticeably lighter than typical Power Four starters. Without massive anchors in trenches, critics worry this speed-first approach will leave the quarterback completely exposed to heavy-hitting defenses.

On top of it, let’s not forget Deion Sanders and team lost more than 45 players and had to depend heavily on the transfer portal and recruits for the 2026 season. Now, high school players are already thin coming to college, and transfer players also don’t always have a very hard-built physique. Let’s not forget it takes time to rebuild a team after a turbulent season.

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Remember how SMU was suspended for an entire season with the “death penalty” and was not allowed to play in the 1987 season? After that, when they returned, many players left the team, and they were with young players who were ”undersized and underweight.” Even with all the concerns, Deion Sanders is pretty sure that he will build a solid team that will bring back the glory of their 2024 season.

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“We’re going to make it better,” Sanders said. “We already have with the staff as well as the players that are inside the locker room. I love it. I love that everyday grind of it. Things definitely are. I’m not going to say 100%, but things are tremendously better on the field as well with the staff.”

Adding to the roster concerns is Coach Prime’s own physical battle. Just when this undersized squad needed his hands-on guidance in spring camp, Sanders faced another sudden health setback, pulling him away from the facility at a crucial time.

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Deion Sanders updates on his health issue

Deion Sanders had another medical procedure because of blood clots. It happened about three weeks before the spring game, and he stayed away from the team for two or three days. Even though he had health problems before, including blood clot surgery in 2023 and bladder cancer treatment last year, he recovered well this time. After the procedure, he said he was “good.”

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Last year, he had to leave Boulder to recover, but this time he planned to stay there during the summer. This showed that his condition improved, and he felt stronger than before. He is also recovering at a good pace, as Deion Sanders gained some weight back after losing 14 pounds earlier. For now, he is just focusing on the team’s betterment, especially when he is around them.

“Everybody inside these doors could tell you it’s different when I’m here,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m going to go fishing, believe that. … I’m going to take my breaks like every other coach. But I love to be here, anyway.”

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The team is also making notable improvements under him. The Gold team won against the Black team with a score of 7-6 in a practice game, which included about an hour of drills and real play.

Even though the only touchdown happens when quarterback Julian Lewis throws a 13-yard pass to Danny Scudero on third down, Scudero catches it in the end zone. This play shows they work well together, which is an important sign for the team in the upcoming season.