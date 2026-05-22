Deion Sanders’ Colorado Falls Apart in Big 12 After Coaching Staff Exodus

Colorado has never been a program that prioritized high school recruiting under Deion Sanders. Even then, its 2025 class ranked in the 30s nationally following a 9-4 season. However, the 2026 class, despite Coach Prime following the same approach, drastically fell in the rankings.

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According to 247Sports, Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class ranks 15th in the Big 12, placing them second-to-last. Nationally, it ranked No. 67. 4-star edge rusher Domata Peko Jr. is a marquee player in this class. The 2026 group did not have any five-stars. On the other hand, the Buffs’ 2025 high school recruiting class ranked No. 35 nationally, led by five-star QB Julian Lewis.

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The drop was because of a number of reasons. First, we have to factor in how Coach Prime likes to build his roster. He has repeatedly relied on portal additions rather than handing out scholarships to freshman players. Colorado’s freshmen have numbered fewer than 20 over the last two recruiting classes.

Moreover, before the 2025 class, there was genuine momentum around the program. Travis Hunter was leading the Heisman race, and Shedeur Sanders was a major force in the Big 12. That same momentum was missing last season. Not only did Colorado have a poor season, but the performances showed no signs of growth. Once again, the offensive line struggled, and Deion Sanders couldn’t figure out his QB1 throughout the campaign.

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It also didn’t help the Buffs that multiple prospects committed to play in Boulder but later flipped to either an SEC or a Big Ten program. Losing those commitments led to a decrease in the overall rankings.

After the season, Colorado saw an exodus of high-profile names from the coaching staff. DC Robert Livingston left Colorado to return to the NFL ranks, accepting a job as the defensive passing game coordinator for the Broncos. Then, D-line coach Domata Peko left to accept a positional coaching job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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Meanwhile, OC Pat Shurmur was demoted mid-season and not retained. Pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp departed the program, while RBs coach Marshall Faulk left to accept a promotion as the new head coach at Southern.

The addition of a new director of player personnel, Darrius Darden-Box, and director of recruiting, Rashad Rich, disrupts traditional high school relationships. However, to offset the exodus, Deion Sanders hired OC Brennan Marion and promoted Chris Marve to DC. Yet, analysts expect the Buffs to fight to reach bowl eligibility in 2026. Then, predictions place its ceiling at a 5-7 or 7-5 record.

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Colorado brought in 43 portal players. ESPN ranked its portal class as one of the top 25 transfer classes in the nation. But does it have enough talent?

Is Colorado short on title-caliber talent in 2026?

This season, Colorado has talent like Julian Lewis, Hykeem Williams, and more. But the Buffs transfer class relies heavily on mid-tier notable talent such as Danny Scudero. Though there are notable players like WR DeAndre Moore Jr. and safety Boo Carter, analysts’ concern is that this depth-focused approach lacks the elite talent necessary to win in the Big 12.

But the Colorado head coach is confident. “We’re here to win, fellas. That’s it. It ain’t no other option. We’re here to win. Everything we talk about. Everything we’re about. Every meeting, every rep in the weight room, every lap, conditioning. We’re here to do one thing: to win,” said Deion Sanders.

Mid-October will decide Colorado’s 2026 season. They face a grueling opening against Georgia Tech and Northwestern, alongside early Big 12 battles. Now, let’s see how their season unfolds.