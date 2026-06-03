Deion Sanders’ Colorado & 15 Other Big 12 Schools Announce Final Decision on College Sports Commission

On May 30, reports emerged that the majority of Big 12 programs were beginning to participate in the College Sports Commission. Upon signing the agreement, the conference and the school members would waive their rights to file lawsuits against the regulator, effectively giving CSC a wide latitude of powers to govern the conference. Now, there seems to be a consensus in the Big 12 regarding the issue.

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As per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, all 16 Big 12 schools have finally signed the CSC participation agreement, including Deion Sanders’ Colorado. The decision comes after the Big 12’s May 29 meeting, in which the conference’s members decided to initiate the CSC participation agreement. Now that all Big 12 programs have signed it, the conference has become the first to do so.