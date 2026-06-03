Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeCollege Football

Deion Sanders’ Colorado & 15 Other Big 12 Schools Announce Final Decision on College Sports Commission

google_perference

Add us on Google

Kamran Ahmad

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 3, 2026 | 10:01 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Deion Sanders’ Colorado & 15 Other Big 12 Schools Announce Final Decision on College Sports Commission

google_perference

Add us on Google

Kamran Ahmad

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 3, 2026 | 10:01 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

On May 30, reports emerged that the majority of Big 12 programs were beginning to participate in the College Sports Commission. Upon signing the agreement, the conference and the school members would waive their rights to file lawsuits against the regulator, effectively giving CSC a wide latitude of powers to govern the conference. Now, there seems to be a consensus in the Big 12 regarding the issue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, all 16 Big 12 schools have finally signed the CSC participation agreement, including Deion Sanders’ Colorado. The decision comes after the Big 12’s May 29 meeting, in which the conference’s members decided to initiate the CSC participation agreement. Now that all Big 12 programs have signed it, the conference has become the first to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Kamran Ahmad

1,688 Articles

Kamran Ahmad is a College Football writer at EssentiallySports, covering rising stars on the Rookie Watch Desk and financial trends on the NCAA NIL Desk. He keeps a close eye on FBS programs to identify the game’s next breakout talents. This year, Arch Manning tops his list, though he’s also bullish on Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. Kamran views football’s progression system as one of the most effective in sports and sees playoff expansion as a key step toward deeper, more competitive seasons. Among his notable coverage are stories on Travis Hunter’s path to the Heisman, critical Week 1 matchups such as Clemson vs. LSU, and exclusive insights into players’ decisions and career milestones. Kamran’s work blends player evaluation, program analysis, and NIL developments, offering readers a forward-looking perspective on the future stars of college football.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Amit

ADVERTISEMENT