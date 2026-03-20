Deion Sanders’ Colorado in the Mix for 4-Star Alabama Decommit – Report

Just months into his Tuscaloosa gig, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer had a major recruiting coup for his 2027 class by landing the No. 3 in-state edge rusher. The player stayed with the Tide for around 18 months, but all that changed six days ago as he announced his decommitment. While earlier favorites Auburn, Texas, and Texas A&M are now in the mix, Deion Sanders’ Colorado has also joined the chase for 4-star edge Jabarrius Garror.

“I am back open and looking at other schools. I will keep my eye on Alabama, but my eyes are open now,” 4-star edge Jabarrius Garror said to Rivals. “I’m looking around and trying to find the best fit for me. Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Colorado, and Ole Miss are some that have been recruiting me hard. A lot of different schools are reaching out.”

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The decommitment comes as a surprise, as Garror had visited Alabama 11 times so far. There is even a visit scheduled for June. Apart from the Tide, he had a look at Auburn’s facility six times, while traveling to the Aggies and the Longhorns one time each. Despite naming Colorado in the list of teams that are recruiting him, Garror has yet to visit Boulder.

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Garror will be in College Station from April 3 to 5, followed by a visit to Austin on April 10. Afterwards, he plans to be in Coral Gables on April 15. The Auburn and Florida State visits are yet to be chalked out. In between, we may get to see a Colorado visit. Interestingly, if Coach Prime flips Garror, that’ll be the second time he’d be taking a player from the Tide.

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Deion Sanders landed Alexander Ward, a two-way former Alabama commit, in November 2025. Ward was the first commitment for Colorado’s 2027 class and is a product of the celebrated IMG Academy in Florida. In part, his move to Boulder was driven by his inclination to remain close with his brother, Christian Ward, a 2026 CU commit. Still, it showed that Deion Sanders has enough to convince recruits to flip from CFB’s most exalted team.

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“When I commit, it is about the right fit and the right scheme,” Garror said. “The depth chart matters, and the coaches matter. My ultimate goal is to get to the NFL, so I need all those things. I’m not planning to commit early. I want to get out and see teams play during the season.”

Compared to Alexander Ward, Jabarrius Garror is a more sought-after recruit. The No. 12-ranked edge rusher in the country won the MaxPreps sophomore All-American honors in 2024. So far, he has totaled 104 tackles, 56 TFLs, 21.5 sacks, and 37 QB hurries, leading his team to a 12-2 record. For now, though, he is prioritizing two other programs instead of Colorado.

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Can Alabama beat three CFB teams’ push to flip JaBarrius Garror?

Florida State has emerged as a potential top-3 program for JaBarrius Garror’s commitment behind Auburn and Alabama. Although Kalen DeBoer still has a 56.8% chance to land him, Mike Norvell is making an aggressive push, as illustrated by Garror’s several unofficial visits to the Noles.

“I have been to Florida State at least seven or eight times,” Garror said about FSU. “I love the energy in the building. The staff is always happy to see me. Coach Norvell has that energy all the time, and Coach Williams is a great coach. They are just consistent with me. It is always a great environment.”

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As for Auburn, Garror most recently visited the program in January, and even with a new head coach, Alex Golesh, Auburn is recruiting him hard. The Mobile, Alabama, native was not only impressed with his visit but also liked the old energy radiating from the new staff.

“It is different from the old staff. The energy is still there, but Coach Golesh has a mission in mind. He is ready to get Auburn back to the dominant ways they had before,” Garror said.

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While Auburn and FSU battle it out, Sanders and the Buffaloes are waiting in the wings for their chance to make a move.