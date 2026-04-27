Deion Sanders’ Colorado Land Major Defensive Commitment from Recruit Who Could Be the Next Aaron Donald

Deion Sanders added another name to the 2027 class, but it wasn’t just a commitment he secured when Kenny Fairley picked Colorado. The Creekside defensive lineman brings real production, drawing comparisons to NFL legend Aaron Donald, which gives this pledge a clear identity as an interior disruptor from day one.

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“I just love everything about recruiting he’s done,” Reporter Kevin Borba said on Locked On Buffs, praising Sanders for bringing in the 18-year-old defensive tackle. “Fairley is also the younger brother of NFL defensive tackle Toby Johnson. So, he’s got that sort of pipeline. That family, those family genes, if you will. This past year for Creekside, Fairley popped off.”

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“This is the kind of production that Colorado needs. 68 tackles, 19 and a half tackles for a loss. So, the young man is getting busy. Eight and a half sacks and then a pair of forced fumbles, and he compares himself to Aaron Donald. He says he’s a baby, Aaron Donald,” he added.

Fairley boldly compares himself to one of the top DT of NFL, Aaron Donald. Fairley’s Aaron Donald comparison is a legitimate conversation because it speaks to style more than status. Like Donald, he is not built around overwhelming size. Donald is about 6’1″ and 280 pounds, and he was often called “undersized” for an NFL defensive tackle. Meanwhile, Kenny Fairley stands 6’0.5″ and weighs 270 pounds.

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However, Fairley’s strength lies in his quickness off the snap, interior disruption, and the kind of motor that shows up in backfield production. He, much like Aaron Donald, is a quick and disruptive pass rusher inside. Donald became famous for his fast first step and ability to get through the offensive line very quickly. Fairley is also described as a strong pass rusher with quick burst and good hand strength, which helps him break through blocks and pressure the quarterback.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado at West Virginia Nov 8, 2025 Morgantown, West Virginia, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Morgantown Milan Puskar Stadium West Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBenxQueenx 20251108_mmd_qb3_654

Colorado Buffaloes continue to build momentum in their 2027 recruiting class as three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley commits to the program. He chose Colorado over programs like Cincinnati, Purdue, East Carolina, and others, which shows that Colorado won a tough recruiting battle for him. The main reason behind Fairley’s commitment to the program was his connection with the team.

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“When I went down on my unofficial, I loved the energy,” Fairley said. “Coach Prime, we built a great bond. That’s like my dawg. I can come to him about anything. He’s consistent. I just love everything about the recruiting that he’s done. It’s Colorado, so why not?”

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That relationship helped Colorado get done with the process sooner than expected. Fairley had planned to announce in July, but the Buffs pushed hard enough to get the decision done earlier, giving Sanders an important defensive piece in a still-small 2027 class.

He also had an official visit scheduled to Colorado from June 5–7, which helped him feel more confident about his decision. On the field, Fairley had a strong junior season at Creekside High School. He recorded 68 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles, showing he was very productive and disruptive on defense.

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Colorado’s win here is not just about adding another body to the class. Fairley gave the Buffaloes an interior defensive commitment with proven high school production. His self-belief only adds to why this commitment stands out early in the 2027 cycle, as head coach Deion Sanders makes sure his 2027 class has depth.

Deion Sanders makes a hard push for 2027 CB

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to work hard in recruiting as they schedule an official visit with 2027 four-star cornerback Kameron Roberson. He is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback from Cypress, Texas. He is a four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 16 cornerback in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

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His solid production makes him a perfect eye candy for Deion Sanders’ team, as he recorded 16 total tackles, 6 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 blocked punt in 9 games in his junior year. Colorado offered Roberson in March 2026 and worked to build momentum before his visit. They even got another visit on June 19 with Roberson.

What makes him even more important for the team is that Deion Sanders’ 2027 recruiting class has only three commits: four-star quarterback Andre Adams, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho, and now Fairley. The team needs depth, and because the class is small, Roberson will have a better chance to come in and get more opportunities to play. But they are not the only ones fighting for him.

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Recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman reported Roberson’s full visit schedule. He planned official visits to Northwestern on May 8, Houston on May 28, Vanderbilt on June 4, Iowa State on June 8, Kentucky on June 12, and Colorado on June 19.

On top of it, Houston built a strong early relationship with him, while Iowa State also stayed in the race. After offering him scholarships, Kentucky and Colorado increased their efforts to recruit him. Now, let’s wait and see if Deion Sanders and team get any momentum with him or not.