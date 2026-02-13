Deion Sanders’ Colorado Lands Major 2027 CB Commitment from Florida

‘Colorado and Deion Sanders have landed their first 2027 commitment from one of Florida’s top cornerbacks, Davon Dericho. The 5’11” prospect from Miami Killian Senior High chose the Buffs over offers from Florida State, Louisville, and Pitt, telling 247Sports the reason was simple: “It’s Deion Sanders.”

“He’s the best to do it,” he said. “Out of all of my offers, he was the person who pushed me the most.”

If you watch his tape, you see a feisty CB who doesn’t backpedal scared. He stays glued in man coverage and breaks on routes with a short-area burst that pops. Despite his size, Dericho plays a physical game. His junior year tape shows a player who isn’t afraid to throw his weight around, which resulted in an impressive 34 tackles and 9 for loss.

He also demonstrated a nose for the ball, logging 3 picks and 7 pass breakups. The year prior, Dericho was even more impressive with 64 tackles and 17 PBUs, and Colorado can use his talent for contesting and finishing plays.

And then there’s the track background that makes him a speedy threat. Davon Dericho is part of a 4×100 squad that made states, while he boasts an 11.10 in the 100 meters. If you zoom out a bit, he’s the first pledge of Colorado’s 2027 class.

Deion Sanders has reportedly extended 163 offers in that cycle, and Colorado’s board is slowly starting to take shape with blue-chip prospects who are lining up at Boulder. Players like 4-star WR Khalil Taylor and 4-star DL Khing Thibodeaux have locked in visits in May and June, respectively. Sanders, to bring Dericho in, successfully leveraged his profile to recruit him, much like ex-NFL star Eddie George, who used his resume to raise the visibility of Tennessee State.

However, all this recruiting comes with an obvious undertone. Sanders is covering up and trying to prevent another 3-9 season or worse. The Buffs have work to do, and if Davon Dericho is the spark for 2027, the real question is what happens now.

Deion Sanders is changing his recruiting style

After a disappointing 2025 season, Deion Sanders made a hard call by removing Pat Shurmur from play-calling duties. Now, it’s Brennan Marion, the architect of the “Go-Go” offense, who leads as OC. Marion made something clear in his interview rounds. Under Deion Sanders, the Buffs have been one of the most active teams in the transfer portal, bringing in a staggering number (171) of players since his arrival. From now on, high school recruiting is about to matter more in Colorado.

“We’re going to make a strong push in high school football this year,” he said. “We made a decent late push when I got here. The one thing that I’ve loved since I’ve been here is [that] Coach Prime has been involved in every recruiting decision, he’s watched every guy and verified with his eyes to make sure it’s the right player coming into the program.”

Davon Dericho is proof. This commitment isn’t just about a 3-star corner. It’s about a philosophical shift with Deion Sanders going back to what built him. And that’s developing DBs, teaching leverage, footwork, and confidence. He’s lived it at the highest level, and his future players noticed.