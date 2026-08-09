Deion Sanders’ Colorado Makes Move for Dual-Threat QB Also Targeted by Big Ten Giant

A notable, standout QB from Frisco, Texas, had a busy Saturday. The 2028 quarterback picked up offers from Deion Sanders’ Colorado and a Big Ten program on August 8, adding two more major programs to a recruitment that is already getting crowded.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Colorado,” Trey Wright wrote as he tagged Deion Sanders and other CU coaches on his X post. Later in the day, USC came calling. Wright said he had a conversation with Lincoln Riley before announcing the offer from the Trojans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AGTG✝️ After a great conversation with @LincolnRiley I am beyond blessed to say that I have received an offer from The University of Southern California,” Wright wrote.

USC’s offer brings an intriguing element into the picture. Lincoln Riley has built his reputation on developing quarterbacks and running offenses that make the position the focus of everything. For a young dual-threat quarterback, that kind of offensive background can make USC an attractive option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado’s offer, though, stands out because Wright already has a connection to another Big Ten blueblood. Michigan offered him earlier in the recruitment and has been keeping tabs on the Texas quarterback. That gives Wright a strong group of schools to consider this early in the process.

And there is a pretty simple reason so many programs are interested. Wright can hurt defenses with his arm and his legs. The Frisco Lone Star quarterback put up huge numbers during the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He threw for 4,042 yards and 38 touchdowns while giving up only seven interceptions. On the ground, he added 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns. That’s 5,806 yards of total offense and 54 touchdowns in one season. Those numbers have helped turn Wright into a national recruiting name. 247Sports Composite currently lists him as a three-star prospect and the No. 28 quarterback in the 2028 class. He is also ranked among the top overall prospects in the class. Michigan’s interest is especially worth watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines offered Wright earlier this year, giving him another major option outside the SEC and Big 12-heavy group that has already entered his recruitment.

Colorado now has its own opportunity to make an impression. Currently, he has 20 commits in his 2027 class and is 38th-ranked nationally. For Deion Sanders, Wright’s appeal is easy to understand. He is not a quarterback who stands in the pocket waiting for a play to develop. His rushing production shows he can create something when the first read isn’t there.

That matters in college football. QBs who can extend plays or pick up yards themselves can force defenses to prepare for more than one problem. Wright’s 16 rushing touchdowns last season are a pretty good indication of how dangerous he can become when a defense loses contain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several programs are offering Trey Wright something that Colorado can’t

Oklahoma offered Wright in May. Clemson followed with an offer in June after he attended Dabo Swinney’s camp. Oregon, Florida State, TCU, Baylor, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina have also been involved, according to recruiting reports. Clemson’s interest came after Wright worked out at the Tigers’ camp in June. That gave the program an opportunity to see him throw in person rather than simply evaluate his high school film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was definitely a special moment,” Wright said to The Post & Courier about his first visit to Clemson. “Knowing how selective Clemson is, getting the offer made all the hard work feel worth it. It means a lot that they believe in me and what I can bring to their program. It also makes it even cooler that a lot of my family is on the East Coast, so it would be awesome to be closer to them.”

Apart from being a standout QB, he also excels in basketball. In fact, he is more coveted in recruiting circles for his basketball acumen, and many compare him to FSU’s Charlie Ward’s potential, who played both sports and won the Heisman. So, to land him, Clemson has been open to offering him to play both sports. Moreover, Clemson also has a strong history on the court and plays in the competitive ACC compared to Colorado’s relatively low national basketball profile. That can eventually sway his commitment.

For the same reason, Michigan can’t be ruled out. The Wolverines are the defending national champions in basketball and have everything to influence Wright to land in Ann Arbor. For now, he is taking his time to make a final decision since he still has two years of high school football to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t have an exact timeline yet. My family and I are praying through everything and trusting God’s timing when it comes to making that decision Wright said.