Deion Sanders' Colorado Receives 2,267-yds Roster Announcement on Sunday

By Anusha Singh

Jan 4, 2026 | 9:19 AM EST

Colorado has been proactive, scheduling visits, making offers, and laying the groundwork for another hectic portal cycle in Boulder with almost 50 spots to fill. The payoff is already showing, as two explosive wide receivers headline a growing list of new faces with a combined 2,267 receiving yards into Folsom Field.

The biggest splash comes from San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero, who committed to Colorado as reported by Pete Nakos of On3.

Scudero shredded defenses week after week with 1,291 yards and 10 scores on 88 receptions. He recorded six games with 100 yards or more, including an incredible 215 yards against Hawaii and a four-touchdown performance against Wyoming.

Colorado also landed Miami (OH) transfer Kam Perry, a commitment as reported by On3‘s Hayes Fawcett, adding even more speed and big-play ability to the receiver room.

Perry recorded 976 yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions this season, averaging an astounding 22.7 yards per catch. Despite his 5-foot-9 frame, Perry plays with fearless energy and game-breaking explosiveness, earning first-team All-MAC honors in the process.

Deion Sanders receives immediate output and momentum from Perry and Scudero at a key position, signaling that Colorado’s portal push has just started to heat up.

This is a developing story…

