Deion Sanders’ Colorado Set to Land SEC Transfer After Ugly Exit from Previous Program

While the chase is on, CU is pulling out all the stops, as Deion Sanders has a history with do-it-all DB Boo Carter. The Tennessee transfer made waves in prep recruiting, earning comparisons to Heisman winner Travis Hunter. Now, after two seasons at Tennessee, while Carter is seeking a new home, Sanders is closing in, determined to land his next big playmaker.

Interestingly, expert predictions support this as well.

“On3’s @SWiltfong and @PeteNakos have logged expert predictions for Colorado to land Tennessee transfer DB Boo Carter,” shared Transfer Portal on Saturday.

While Deion Sanders has a chance to sell his vision as Carter heads to Boulder later this week, landing the former Vol won’t be easy for Colorado, with plenty of powerhouse programs also in the mix.

On Wednesday, he visited Nashville and met with the Commodores, a leading contender for his commitment. Then there are Auburn, Louisville, and Mississippi State, which are also in the mix, trying to secure visits. But Deion Sanders isn’t slowing down.

He’s going full speed for the top-60 transfer in 247Sports’ portal rankings, especially with the Buffs and Vandy as the front-runners in the race for Carter. Here, both teams have a need at the position, but Carter may strongly consider the Buffs due to their familiarity with him from his high school recruitment.

If the Buffs’ head coach can land him, he’ll bring a proven track record to the program.

The 200-pound Chattanoogan made waves as an SEC All-Freshman in 2024. That season, in just five starts at safety, he racked up 38 tackles and three for loss. On special teams, he dominated too, leading the conference with a 16.5-yard punt return average over 12 attempts. This season, he made 16 solo tackles.

While a 3–9 season already highlighted a major exodus for Deion Sanders, landing a talent like Carter would be nothing short of a huge achievement. But there’s concern, as his departure from Tennessee came amid a troubling incident.

While he went AWOL from multiple offseason activities and practices, kicking off a sophomore year shadowed by off-field issues, a reported altercation with teammates and coaches over his absences froze Carter’s time at Tennessee. Although he briefly regained trust, making plays as a slot corner: three forced fumbles and a sack. But last November, it all unraveled, and he was dismissed from the program.

Head coach Josh Heupel cited a “standard” Carter failed to meet, while the DB later said he left because he was forced to play through injury. Whatever the reason he left and entered the portal, he needs a fresh start with two years of eligibility remaining.

That’s likely why, regardless of all concerns, Colorado wants him now, though Auburn’s connection can’t be ignored.

Deion Sanders can face Auburn in landing Boo Carter

Auburn getting involved with Carter is both intriguing and surprising.

Former Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks, who witnessed Carter’s ups and downs firsthand, is now Auburn’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Add in Alex Golesh, who worked with Banks at Tennessee and is now Auburn’s head coach. Given that, the Tigers have a direct link to Carter’s past.

Carter’s playing time in Banks’ defense dwindled in 2025, even sitting out entirely against Oklahoma after averaging 21 snaps per game. That history could mean Auburn has insight into his game or simply that they see an undeniable talent they can’t ignore.

Either way, the Tigers are making a serious push.

Still, Colorado remains the team to beat.

With Deion Sanders selling his vision and the Buffs’ urgent need at the position, CU is a strong contender to land Carter. Now, it’s shaping up to be a showdown, and both programs have huge opportunities to secure the DB.