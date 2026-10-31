Deion Sanders’ Colorado Student Falls After Buffalo Mascot Goes Out of Control

Ralphie’s run is usually one of the loudest moments of a Colorado home game, but Saturday’s version, on October 31, got away from the people holding the ropes. Before the Buffaloes took on Kansas State at Folsom Field, the school’s live mascot ran out of the gate and left her handlers scrambling to keep up.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Ralphie VII was MOVING. One of her handlers had to dive out of the way,” TNT Sports U.S. reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mascot, nicknamed Brandy, reportedly bolted out of the gate at high speed, and her handlers lost their cowboy hats while trying to stay with her. As the group headed back toward the van, a door reportedly got in the way of one handler. The handler jumped to the right, as everyone was moving too fast to stop in time. The handler didn’t appear to be hurt.

Brandy is Ralphie VII, and she officially took over the tradition in September 2025. Her student handlers gave her the nickname, inspired by the 1972 song “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass.

ADVERTISEMENT

She followed Ralphie VI, known as Ember, who retired to a ranch after reportedly showing little interest in running the stadium’s horseshoe loop. Brandy seems to enjoy it, and she can reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour. She is usually called a buffalo, but she is a North American bison.

The run happens before kickoff and again at the start of the second half of every home game. The tradition officially began in 1967 with Ralphie I, though live calves showed up at games as early as 1934. Ralphie circles Folsom Field on a horseshoe route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually five varsity handlers run with her. Two steer at her head, two control her speed at her sides, and one runs behind her as a safety catcher. The full handler team has about 15 student-athletes, who earn varsity letters and spend more than 20 hours a week training.

A separate moment came on October 17, before the second half against Utah. Emma Morgan, a senior from New Castle, Colorado, became the first woman to hold one of the two front positions on Ralphie’s handling team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan is majoring in Integrative Physiology and plans to become a dentist. The run lasted about 20 seconds, with Ralphie galloping at nearly full speed to the 50-yard line and back. That was a different run from Saturday’s.

In the game, Colorado finally got their third win of the season, defeating Kansas State 27-24 in overtime. Deion Sanders’ team is now 3-5 and still has a chance to make it to a bowl game.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the final score will not help with the concerns of Colorado fans. Kansas State came to the game without its top two QBs. Even then, Deion Sanders’ team had to get to overtime to win the game. But there are definite positives for the Buffs.

Colorado ran for 209 yards (most in the 2026 campaign), led by RB Richard Young, who rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. For a change, Isaac Wilson didn’t have to play hero ball chasing the game. He threw for just 174 yards, but the Buffs still won the game.