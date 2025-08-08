Deion Sanders’ Colorado WR Fed Up With Constant Jeremiah Smith Talk: “Y’all Gotta Stop”

Jeremiah Smith is undeniably the story in college football right now. Topping prestigious lists like Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” List for 2025 as the No. 1 athlete, Smith’s physical dominance is clear. With a rare combination of size, speed, and strength, benching 225 pounds for 20 reps and sprinting at nearly 24 mph, he’s the kind of player any rising star would love to be compared to. Being mentioned alongside Smith feels like a badge of honor in the college football world.

That said, not everyone welcomes those comparisons. And one of those guys is Omarion Miller, the Colorado wide receiver who recently found himself paired with Smith on social media. An Instagram post caught the eyes of fans, highlighting how similar the two athletes look and perform physically. Miller stands 6’2” and weighs 210 pounds, a close match to Smith’s 6’3” and 215 pounds. The post sparked a lively conversation, pointing out the resemblance in stature and style between the two explosive receivers. But while it might seem flattering on the surface, for Miller, it’s a bit more complicated than just a comparison.

The Instagram post’s caption teased the idea that “Jeremiah Smith really got a lookalike,” drawing attention to Miller’s potential as a breakout star. It’s a catchy way to drum up excitement. It further read, “Some people are comparing Omarion Miller to Jeremiah Smith online. Omarion Miller is finally healthy and ready to shine this year. After missing most of last season with an injury, Colorado’s WR is back and expected to be a major piece in the Buffs’ offense.” But for Miller, this comparison highlights the challenge of being overshadowed by someone else’s enormous shadow. The caption and the post itself play into the narrative that Miller is an echo of Smith, rather than his own unique talent, and that’s where things get interesting.

Miller didn’t shy away from the comparison. Instead, he directly addressed it in the comments with a telling response. He said, “Yall gotta stop bruh I’m Omarion Miller!!!!” While you might find a touch of humor in this, it’s a firm reminder that each player has their own journey, identity, and aspirations. Especially Miller. He is putting out a call to recognize his individual skill and potential beyond being ‘Jeremiah Smith’s lookalike.’ Miller’s potential obviously makes it harder to separate him from Smith. In 2023, Miller set the Buffaloes’ freshman record with 7 receptions and 216 yards, and he is returning fully healthy in the 2025 season to make some more.

Ultimately, this whole social media exchange tells us something valuable about sports and identity. Being compared to a generational talent like Jeremiah Smith might seem like a win on the surface, but it’s clear that athletes like Omarion Miller crave recognition for their own hard work and unique contributions. It’s not about being the next version of someone else; it’s about carving your own legacy and making your own impact in the game. And for fans, that’s what makes watching the season ahead so exciting. Witnessing these athletes redefine themselves, beyond comparisons, on their own terms, is a joy in itself.

Omarion Miller’s unyielding comeback

Omarion Miller’s comeback story is way more than just a physical recovery. His dad passed away seven years ago, and since then, Omarion’s mom and grandfather have become his biggest support. Then, more recently, his grandfather passed away, too. Losing two pillars of your life in less than a year isn’t easy. But instead of letting grief take over, Omarion found strength in their memories. “They definitely mean a lot to me. So, I just gotta keep pushing for him,” he said. That kind of mindset shows a maturity and drive you can’t teach.

If that wasn’t enough, Omarion’s 2024 season ended early because of injury. Many would’ve felt crushed, but not him. “Man, I’m not even gonna lie, it took everything out of me. If it wasn’t for my mom…just coming here and being with me, I don’t know where I’d be.” His mom, Latonia, flew out to Colorado to be by his side, and their bond kept his spirits up. “It just put a smile on my face… I wasn’t really down on myself when I got injured. I always was in good spirits.” That kind of heart paints the full picture of who Omarion Miller really is and why he is adamant in crafting his own identity.

With Colorado’s top receivers moving on to the pros, the spotlight is on Miller now, and he’s ready. “I’m coming for everything, I swear it’s so up!!! #longlivepops” he said, honoring his dad’s memory and letting us know he’s here to make his own mark. No more being anyone’s ‘lookalike.’ Omarion is carving his own path, fueled by grit, heart, and real-life resilience. Watching him this season? It’s a story of rising above, and that’s the kind of journey we all love to witness.