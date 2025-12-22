Deion Sanders’ Confidant Furious at Colorado Safety After Transfer Portal Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Uncle Neely has his say

As players exit Boulder, Deion Sanders’ camp is drawing a clear line in the sand over player value, and one of the team’s top defenders is at the center of the debate. So far, 12 defensive players and four offensive weapons have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Here’s where Sanders’ confidant, Uncle Neely, highlighted a harsh reality, particularly pointing to Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard.

“Show me someone who’s departed a team and is worth 500,000 to keep them—just throwing that number at you, Uncle Neely issues a reality check during Sunday’s appearance on Thee Pregame Show.

Four pass deflections worth 500,000? Or can we pick up four pass deflections and pass breakups somewhere else? One interception worth 500,000? I don’t know. You tell me. Or can we pick up one interception somewhere else?”

In short, in a world where NIL deals shape rosters, even top players come with a calculus, and Neely isn’t afraid to run it. It sounds like support and a suggested path forward from the confidant amid Deion Sanders’ ongoing transfer portal losses.

While Uncle Neely’s mention of the $500,000 figure suggests it as the “price tag” to keep Byard in the current NIL landscape, spending that much doesn’t seem justified to Neely based on Byard’s stats.

This season, the Colorado safety recorded four pass breakups, one interception, eight TFLs, and two forced fumbles. Here, Neely throws out the question: Do those stats really justify half a million?

According to Deion Sanders’ confidant, with this level of production, the Buffs can find players in the transfer portal even with a lesser investment.

So, retaining players like Byard with that much investment doesn’t seem worth it to Neely. While Neely’s words reflect the debate over a player’s market value versus on-field production, Byard’s latest move has only amplified it.

“The rejected will be respected!💯 #thestandard,” wrote the Colorado safety, sharing a video clip of his stunning display.

Tawfiq Byard made his mark. This season, he was arguably the best defender on the Buffs roster. He led the team in tackles and earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

To cap it off, he played through a broken hand for nearly half the season and carried real weight in the locker room. Before Colorado, during his second year with the Bulls, Byard was already one of the AAC’s top defensive backs, recording 54 tackles and two sacks.

While Byard raised his game, finishing with 85 tackles in Boulder and proving why his name kept coming up, he has now entered the transfer portal in search of a fresh start. Losing that talent can sting, but Neely wouldn’t prefer retaining him. Instead, he suggests finding a new piece in the transfer portal to fill the gaps in Colorado’s defense.

Neely’s words highlight how the NIL era can benefit both parties. While Byard won’t be short of suitors in a new environment, Deion Sanders can also look to add key pieces. Still, that doesn’t change the reality; Colorado has suffered significant losses in the transfer portal so far.

Deion Sanders’ transfer portal loss might sting back

The Buffs, who have already taken in 75 transfers over the past two years, are once again feeling the churn. After a highly disappointing 2025 season, a roster shake-up was always coming.

It started with the announcement by WR Omarion Miller, who plans to enter the portal after leading the team with 45 catches. But the exits didn’t stop there.

Meanwhile, freshman safety TJ Branch, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, is also on his way out. Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis, one of last year’s biggest portal additions after transferring from Alabama, has also indicated his intention to enter the portal.

Then there’s safety Tawfiq Byard, who has announced plans to enter the portal. With that, a lot of production is walking out the door. While Miller was the engine of the offense, piling up 808 yards, Byard was the backbone of the defense. But the rebound plan is already taking shape.

Colorado moved quickly by hiring offensive innovator Brennan Marion to install his uptempo Go-Go offense, finally giving the Buffs an identity. The expectation is that Juju Lewis stays put and leads the offense forward, while defensively, there’s nowhere to go but up after finishing near the bottom nationally.

Now, help is coming through recruiting, and the transfer portal remains the most effective means of assistance.