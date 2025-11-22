Deion Sanders Could Face Colorado Nightmare in Returning ASU WR With One Mission

If sitting near the bottom of the Big 12 was not bad enough, attendance at Folsom Field is dropping at an alarming rate. Even the 2026 recruits are receiving new offers as Colorado HC Deion Sanders’ situation is not getting easier. Add to this in the Week 13 clash, a former Buff will return to play for ASU. It will be the first time for WR Jordyn Tyson since leaving the program in the spring of 2023.

“Jordyn Tyson could make his highly anticipated return tomorrow against Colorado,” wrote sports broadcaster Blake Niemann. “If so, it would bring his career full circle.” While last season, he racked up over 1,100 receiving yards, this season, even with a few games missed due to a hamstring injury, he’s still leading the Sun Devils with 628 yards. ASU HC Kenny Dillingham was hopeful for the 21-year-old’s status to start.

“We’ll figure out today,” Dillingham said. “It’s our fast Friday, so we’ll get to run around today. We’ll see where he stands today and then probably make a game-time decision when we’re on the field and he’s running around pregame.”

It will be a game-time decision; all signs point to the junior giving it a go. Because during the Nov. 19 practice, Tyson, for the first time since the injury, participated in 11-on-11 practice. The WR began his collegiate journey in 2022 at Colorado, quickly making waves in the Buffs’ one-win season. But after Deion Sanders took over, he entered the transfer portal and joined Arizona State.

Now, with the ASU WR returning, it looks like he has a mission.

Well, in his first year at CU, he had a breakout game against ASU with 5 receptions for 115 yards and a TD, plus 4 punt returns for 131 yards and an 88-yard TD. It seems he’s aiming to come full circle and match, or even surpass, those impressive numbers once again. If that happens, it could be a major blow for Sanders’ squad, which has been struggling on offense, and fans’ trust in the HC is thin.

The interesting fact is that the Buffs have already seen a glimpse of his potential, as he led them with 22 catches for 470 yards in a tough season. However, after that, a serious knee injury sidelined him, forcing him to miss his entire first season at ASU. The WR also missed the 2024 postseason due to a collarbone injury. But now, he is seemingly back and may relive those old days once again when playing at Folsom Field.

Now, while Tyson transferred soon after Deion Sanders joined CU, there is no bad blood between the two.

Colorado HC’s take on Jordyn Tyson

Even with the opposing HC in mind, Deion Sanders openly praised the ASU WR in an interview with CBS Colorado’s Romi Bean. “He’s a first-round caliber guy,” stated Sanders. “He had that ability when he was here. And he just didn’t have it together. I’m proud of him. I think he’s a Texas kid. He’s done some phenomenal things for that program… You want to see a kid succeed. You don’t want to see him not succeed. Whether he succeeds here or not, you want the best for him.”

But Colorado will face three former Buffs in the game against ASU. DB Kyndrich Breedlove and TE Chamon Metayer will join Tyson. While Metayer never actually played for Colorado, Breedlove did play, and this season, he has racked up 24 tackles with ASU. Now their return to Colorado may be concerning, but CU safety Ben Finneseth didn’t flinch to show his excitement, especially for Tyson.

“JT’s a talented kid, and I’m happy for him,” said Finneseth. “To see him transfer and do well like that, it’s cool to see… It’ll be a homecoming for him, so I’m sure it’ll be a good moment for him, too. It’s cool to see what he’s doing and what some of those guys are doing over there.” We’ll see who this full-circle matchup favors, at least when it comes to walking away with a victory.