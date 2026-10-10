Deion Sanders CU Era Draws Fresh Scrutiny as Former Buff Addresses Alleged Play Leak: “It’s Disappointing”

Matt McChesney is growing increasingly frustrated with what he sees happening around coach Deion Sanders, and the former guard has now questioned both the Buffs’ handling of sensitive information and the people defending its current direction.

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“I can’t say I’m surprised it’s happening. It’s disappointing, to say the least,” McChesney said on his Zero 2 Sixty podcast while discussing insider Uncle Neely’s post shared during Colorado’s bye week.

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McChesney’s comments come after Texas Tech fans reportedly discovered Colorado’s offensive game plan at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield before the Buffaloes’ 29-7 loss to the Red Raiders.

While the reported discovery of the alleged leaked document has raised questions about Colorado’s handling of its preparation, there is no established evidence that Texas Tech’s coaching staff received the document before the game.

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McChesney’s frustration goes beyond the alleged leak. The former Colorado player aimed Uncle Neely after the latter pushed back against criticism of Sanders’ tenure, turning the discussion into a broader argument about the program’s tradition and who speaks on its behalf.

“Yeah. I have another question. Why are we putting anything on film concerning the bye week and what we’re doing?” McChesney questioned.

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The concern comes at a difficult time for Sanders’ team because Colorado entered its bye week after losing three straight games, including the defeat to Texas Tech. The Buffaloes led 7-3 at halftime before the Red Raiders took control in the second half, leaving Sanders with more questions to address on offense.

The reported playbook discovery only added to the scrutiny as the material subsequently circulated online, with comparisons suggesting that some of the listed plays matched Colorado’s opening sequence against the Red Raiders.

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For McChesney, however, the debate about Colorado’s direction also involves how people connected to the program discuss its history.

In a clip posted on X by the podcast, Uncle Neely, host of Thee Pregame Network, argued that Sanders should be judged on the program he inherited rather than compared with a championship powerhouse.

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“But we’re not talking about 1990. We’re talking about the program Coach Prime inherited. Because listening to some folks talk today, you’d think Coach Prime inherited Alabama from Nick Saban. When he didn’t,” Neely said.

McChesney responded passionately, commenting on Neely’s take.

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“Obviously, you think the pride and tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes,” McChesney said. “You think that’s a joke, and you guys sit behind closed doors and laugh about the tradition that we f***ing die for and bleed for.”

The former Buffaloes lineman then pointed to his own playing career to explain why he believed the distinction mattered.

“I’m pretty sure that my vest is full in the National Football League, Neely, and I played both ways in regular-season games as an O-lineman and a D-lineman,” he said. “You talk like you did that s***. Bro, you didn’t. You have no skin in the game there… You need to stop.”

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This comes in during a time when people are questioning how Coach Prime is leading the team after Colorado’s offense has struggled. Former Buffaloes linebacker Chad Brown has also called Sanders out. He said Sanders has to take responsibility, since he’s the one who said he handpicked the roster.

Sanders has admitted the offense has problems. After the Texas Tech loss, he called it “horrible.”

Colorado now has a bye week to regroup before it hosts Utah on October 17. For Sanders, the first job is fixing a struggling offense and settling things down. For McChesney, this is about protecting what the Buffs stand for while holding people accountable.