Deion Sanders’ Daughter Belittles Ex-Fiancé Who Allegedly Cheated On Her After His Attempt to Gain Sympathy Using Son

Deiondra Sanders has finally found peace after one of the hardest chapters of her life. The daughter of Deion Sanders recently reflected on her split from former fiancé and R&B singer Jacquees. Instead of holding on to anger, she said she appreciated his honesty and took the high road. That admission showed what she had already accepted privately. And it also comes after months of public relationship struggles, a difficult pregnancy, and disagreements over parenting.

“Forgiveness has also become one of the greatest gifts I’ve given myself,” Deiondra told Rolling Stone Africa. “I don’t carry bitterness in my heart. I genuinely wish Jacquees well, and I pray that he finds happiness, healing, and everything God has for him. And I was actually grateful to see him eventually speak his truth publicly and acknowledge that he wasn’t ready for the kind of life we were building.

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“That honesty brought clarity to a chapter I had already come to understand privately. Too often, when relationships end, people are quick to blame the woman. She’s called emotional, dramatic, or difficult, while very little space is given to understanding what she may have been carrying. That doesn’t make either person evil; it means they were not aligned.”

On July 29, Deiondra Sanders’ former fiancé, Jacquees, appeared on The Breakfast Club and opened up about several things in his former relationship. According to him, he wasn’t simply ready for the relationship dynamics while building his professional career. Most importantly, he cleared the air regarding his music tour with rapper Dej Loaf, after which his relationship with Deiondra spiraled into chaos.

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In February last year, rumors swirled that Jacquees was romantically involved with Dej Loaf, and Deiondra seemingly accused him of infidelity publicly. However, Jacquees denied those rumors and the accusations of infidelity. One of the biggest topics surrounding the couple was the identity of their son. Before he was born, Jacquees wanted the baby to become “Jacquees Jr.”

He argued that if they had a boy, he should carry his father’s full name. Deiondra strongly disagreed because the couple was not married. She insisted her child would also carry the Sanders name, even explaining publicly that she wanted her own family name included until marriage became part of their future. Their son was eventually named Snow Broadnax Sanders, not Jacquees Jr.

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Jacquees later explained that the child was never meant to have “Sanders” as his only family identity or become his namesake. According to him, the chosen name reflected their own decision for their son rather than following traditional expectations. The unique first name “Snow” represented a fresh beginning for their family.

Whereas the combination of Broadnax and Sanders acknowledged both parents. The decision also ended months of public speculation about whether the baby would carry only his father’s surname. While those naming discussions played out publicly, Deiondra was fighting a much bigger battle behind the scenes.

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Deiondra Sanders reconciles differences with Jacquees for raising Snow together

Deiondra’s pregnancy was considered high risk because of years of medical problems. She previously underwent four myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroids. Doctors had warned her that getting pregnant would be extremely difficult. Even if she conceived, they feared she might not carry the baby safely.

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During her first trimester, she revealed she experienced bleeding every day while also living with seven fibroids surrounding her uterus. She repeatedly said she was having the baby to give hope to women facing similar fertility struggles. Despite all the odds, Snow was born, and now Deiondra’s topmost priority is raising him.

“Today, my greatest priority is Snow,” Deiondra said. “He deserves to grow up surrounded by love, respect, and healthy cooperation. I’m proud that we’re already making progress in that direction, and I want to give credit where it’s due. Every step we take toward communicating better, celebrating milestones together, and putting our son first is a step worth taking. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than us.”

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Jacquees remained publicly involved during much of the pregnancy. He celebrated the pregnancy announcement on social media and frequently appeared alongside Deiondra. During their baby shower in July 2024, he surprised her with a proposal, and she accepted. The engagement appeared to signal that the couple had overcome earlier relationship issues. They also shared videos preparing for parenthood together and discussing their son’s future, including the well-known debate over his name.

However, now that their relationship has ended, they have reconciled their differences to raise Snow. To do that, Jacquees had revealed they had planned to celebrate Snow’s birthday together on August 9.



