Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra Blames Jacquees for Broken Engagement as She Reveals True Colors of Her Baby Daddy

Deiondra Sanders has had an eventful year. What started off as a fairytale soon ended in a nightmare for the influencer, as her relationship with Jacquees came to a nasty end. Shots were fired, names were called, but from what Deiondra reveals, her engagement with Jacquees was headed for the grave long back. As she navigates her life as a single mom to her son, Snow, she is now finally clearing the air on her relationship with the rapper.

Deiondra Sanders is all about celebrating her son now. He’s her pride and joy, as she’s made very evident on social media. However, despite the positive vibes she shares on social media, the behind-the-scenes so far paints a dreary image. Deiondra braved a brutal and dramatic split with her ex-fiancé, Jacquees, earlier in the year. She accused him of infidelity and sparred with his rumored girlfriend, DeJ Loaf, online. She also faced a difficult pregnancy before welcoming Snow. Single parenting has been both demanding and deeply rewarding for Deiondra, and the cracks in her relationship with Jacquees had begun to show long before their son was born.

When asked in an August 14 episode of Heir Time about what drew Deiondra to Jacquees, she said, “My son.” “Before I knew I was pregnant, I had broken up with him,” she revealed on the podcast. “I really wanted my family to work… I really kept trying and trying and trying because I wanted my family to work. [Because] I wanted that two parent household. I wanted to grow up where my son, you know, has mommy and daddy and that stuff. So, it was like, I really kept trying because of my son,” she added. That dream will sadly, not be a reality for Snow or Deiondra. Jacquees has been relatively tight-lipped about his breakup with the influencer. Deiondra, on the other hand, isn’t holding back on sharing her experience with the artist.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Deiondra Instagram

AD

Deiondra’s very public admission of her thoughts about Jacquees’ dynamic with co-artist DeJ Loaf made it clear that the end had come for the duo’s relationship. But Deiondra’s pregnancy further complicated things for both of them. She admitted to host Reginae Carter that co-parenting was difficult. “Just wait till you’re married to have kids. Like, everything I’m going through, I never thought I would be the one to go through it because of how I was raised,” Deiondra has seen her parents’ marriage failing, with Deion Sanders splitting with Carolyn Chambers after 9 years of marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“When you have a child, you try to make your family work no matter what. You know what I’m saying? Like, because you do want that family, you know, dynamic. But with me going through something hurtful and heartbreaking so bad, it’s like, it’s an everyday reminder,” she added. Deiondra Sanders’ feud with her ex and DeJ Loaf drew widespread trolling and criticism, even drawing in some nasty comments from her former in-laws. But now, her relationship with Jacquees is something she strictly wants to keep in the past.

Deiondra Sanders was ‘disrespected’ by Jacquees’ family

Bad, souring are underwhelming terms when it comes to the tail end of Deiondra and Jacquees’ relationship. She openly accused her then fiancé of being unfaithful, and also dragged Jacquees’ mom into the drama, Rosie Thompson. Retaliating against Deiondra, DeJ Loaf tweeted, “Doing Press>Being Pressed.” To that, Deiondra fired back harshly. “Being pressed is telling his momma Ms. Rosie how you still want him. Telling his momma u wish it was you,” she commented under DeJ’s tweet. Rosie followed up with a shot of her own, calling Deiondra a “dummy.” In further back-and-forth between the two, Deiondra also accused Rosie of stealing money from Jacquees.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s no surprise that she told Carter that her relationship with Jacquees’ family saw a nasty breakdown. “We don’t really have no relationship anymore,” Deiondra said about her bond with Rosie. “I feel like, like you said, everyone hits their breaking point when you’ve been disrespected numerous of times. You bound to get disrespectful because, it’s like, I’m not fully healed yet. So, you come for me, don’t matter who you are, you know? And it was wrong… I have said in the past shouldn’t have been said that way outspoken, but it’s only so many times someone’s going to let someone keep disrespecting you,” she added.

Deiondra Sanders is finally opening up about the turbulence of last year, a stretch she calls one of the most challenging of her life. She shared that, despite being wary of the relationship, her father, Deion Sanders, and the rest of the family ultimately stood by her choice to stay with Jacquees. But in the end, that support couldn’t change the outcome. In the end, Deiondra was left to confront a painful reality on her own, closing the chapter on a relationship that had weathered too many storms.