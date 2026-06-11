Deion Sanders’ Daughter Finds Out She Was “Just a Rebound” for Ex-Fiancé Jacquees Months After Split

Two years ago, Deiondra Sanders got in a public beef with Jacquees’ ex, Dreezy. The latter even showed texts to prove that her relationship with the R&B singer was on-and-off. Recently, Jacquees admitted to streamer Jordyn Lucas that he was still emotionally attached to Dreezy when he started dating Deiondra. Naturally, Coach Prime’s daughter hasn’t taken to it well.

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“People always say I could’ve had anybody, an athlete, etc., and that’s true, but I don’t date people based off their money. The truth is, I fell in love and was sold a dream, later to find out I was just a rebound,” wrote Deiondra on her X on June 11.

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At the time of her feud with Dreezy, Deiondra didn’t believe her and later had a child with the singer. However, she ultimately realized she had settled for far less than she deserved.

“I was so in love that I ignored every warning. My family tried to tell me. Even his ex tried to tell me. Matter of fact, she made a whole song about it, and I still convinced myself that what we had was real. I just feel hurt, disappointed, and honestly, I need some time. 💔,” wrote Deiondra on her X.

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In another post, Deiondra said that she can’t wait for her son to grow up and see the truth. That even got Coach Prime’s reaction, who reposted the tweet with the caption, “Lawd lawd lawd.”

The separation between these two quietly happened in March 2025, following Jacquees’ collaborative music project with DeJ Loaf, because Deiondra felt pushed aside and disrespected. She expressed her hurt on an episode of Way Up with Angela Yee, saying, “Stop asking me why I’m not around. I’m not allowed to be around them.”

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While she tried to solidify her relationship with Jacquees following her pregnancy, she knew her family didn’t like him. Her brothers were even against the idea of Deiondra and Jacquees having a baby together.

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“It was a controversial moment for my family because they really didn’t like him for the way that he treated me. So they were really mad,” admitted Deiondra during her June 4 appearance on The Deep End With Lecrae.

Healing is really tough for Deiondra Sanders

After the birth of Snow, following her health battles with fibroids, she lost herself, and then her split with Jacquees totally broke her.

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“He just chose everything else other than me, so that kind of battles with me too, because it’s like I’ve lost myself. I’m grieving the old me; I don’t know who I am,” admitted Deiondra during her emotional interview on The Deep End With Lecrae. “I need somebody to just pick me and, like, choose me so I could feel like myself again, so I could feel like I’m worthy of something, because I literally lost myself having this baby.”

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However, she doesn’t prevent Jacquees from seeing his son. Even though they are trying to keep their personal dispute separate from the son’s upbringing. But going through this phase is still not easy for Deiondra Sanders.

“I literally pray, pray, pray, pray, like beg God to just help me and heal me and make me whole again,” said Deiondra in that same interview.