The cameras have followed Shelomi Sanders her whole life. They never caught the part that actually runs her day. She has lived with diabetes since she was young, and in an emotional admission, she opened up about what that has cost her.

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“Diabetes, you came into my life when I was just 13 and nothing has been the same since,” read the caption of Shelomi’s Instagram post on November 17. “You’ve brought tears frustration, and countless battles nobody sees. Some days I wish I was just normal, but what really is normal? Now I see things differently. I view you as a strength and not a weakness I stopped letting you define me and started embracing the purpose that came from living with you.”

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Even though almost ten years have passed, the condition continues to affect her daily routine. Just like her brother’s, she has been carving out her own identity, but in basketball.

“Even though there’s some nights you keep me up you’ve had a funny way of teaching me how to keep going even when I’m exhausted,” the caption further read. “You’ve taught me strength, discipline, and resilience in ways I never imagined. Another year another battle and you still not stopping nunnnnnn!

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She currently plays as a guard for the women’s basketball team at Colorado State University Pueblo, a college competing in NCAA Division II. Before joining Colorado State, Shelomi even played at the Division I level. However, it hasn’t come easy to her.

Even when Shelomi goes to bed, she cannot simply switch off and relax. Her diabetes requires her to keep monitoring her body’s condition, even at night. Her glucose levels can rise too high, requiring attention and potentially insulin. Along with that, her blood sugar levels can fall too low as well, which can be dangerous. She has to be on point with it, even if that interrupts her sleep multiple times.

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Like many Type 1 diabetes diagnoses, Shelomi’s early symptoms were mistaken for exertion. The initial signs started showing up around the time Shelomi Sanders was working out a lot with her dad, Deion Sanders. Her weight started to drop, and she thought it was the result of her workouts with Coach Prime.

“I was losing weight,” she says, “and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m doing this. I guess you know what you’re talking about, Prime Time.'”

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However, the weight loss was actually an early symptom of diabetes, not simply a result of exercising. Apart from losing weight, Shelomi was experiencing excessive thirst and unusual tiredness. Her mother, Pilar Sanders, noticed these changes and became concerned that something more serious was happening. The real scare that led to the diagnosis was when Coach Prime was coming home after a football event.

“His whole remedy is just to take a Nyquil, and you’ll feel better,” she says. “I threw that right up and got rushed to the ER. My blood sugar levels were so high. So it was a tough time because I was young and people aren’t really educated on diabetes.”



Coming from the Sanders family, Shelomi has grown up surrounded by professional and collegiate sports. Despite living with Type 1 diabetes, she has continued pursuing basketball. She now uses her platform to raise awareness about the condition. She helps others with the same fate understand that diabetes doesn’t have to stand in the way of their ambitions.

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“When you get diagnosed, they give you these pamphlets, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there are groups and peers that you can talk to,’ blah, blah, blah,” she says, “but I was just so in denial, and I didn’t want any help. I didn’t want anyone to know that I was a diabetic. Just being able to share and connect with other athletes who are going through the same thing I’m going through is probably the most special thing.”

She has learned to recognise these symptoms and communicate when she isn’t feeling her best. However, accepting her condition and being open about it took time. Finding friends her own age who also have type 1 diabetes, particularly fellow athletes, helped her realise that she wasn’t facing these struggles alone. Now, Shelomi has partnered with Dexcom U to raise more awareness.