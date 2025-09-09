Deion Sanders’ Daughter Gives Health Update on His Grandson, Days After Admitting Life-and-Death Fight

Prime Time’s daughter Deiondra Sanders is incredibly open about her life, embracing every part of her story. After enduring four fibroid surgeries, years of strong pain medication, and a difficult pregnancy, she became a mother to baby Snow. Since then, Snow has been her unwavering companion, her source of strength. And Deiondra joyfully shares health updates about her little bundle of joy, letting everyone know her little fighter is doing well. Her latest update is a testament to her strength, resilience, and enduring love.

Deiondra Sanders has weathered incredible challenges. She endured four myomectomies, a placenta accreta diagnosis, and a potential miscarriage while pregnant with her son, Snow. After giving birth, she confronted postpartum depression, transforming her struggles into a mission to educate other mothers about this widespread condition. Adding to her trials, her relationship with Jacquees ended in a public and difficult breakup that drew significant online criticism. Despite all of it she persevered.

Last month was a big deal. Baby Snow turned one, and Deiondra celebrated the amazing first year they’ve shared. Snow’s journey, from the NICU to a thriving toddler, has been incredible. Deiondra shared a hilarious update on X that made everyone laugh: “Snow weigh 28.4 pounds 😭😩😂.” That’s more than the average weight for a one-year-old boy, meaning Snow’s eating well! It’s a relatable, honest mom moment that makes her story even more personal and memorable.

Snow is clearly the center of attention, surrounded by love. Her mom dotes on him. His uncles shower him with affection, and Deion Sanders even created a special play area for him at his Texas ranch, calling it “Snow’s Playground.” It’s obvious that more than just food is fueling this little guy’s growth. He’s thriving on constant love and attention. No surprise he weighs a hefty 28.4 pounds at just one year old.

And Deiondra ensured her son, Snow gets the king treatment. So, for his birthday she began celebrations with a private weekend getaway with just the two of them enjoying quality time away from the public eye. Deiondra then shared glimpses of their bond on social media leading up to the main events. Day 2 saw Snow at Disneyland, both wearing matching custom t-shirts, with Snow’s featuring a “Birthday Boy” design with superheroes. She captioned the photos: “Day 2! Snow had a BALL. He didnt wanna take a nap lol I’m so thankful for everyone who came out to help me celebrate @snowsandersbroadnax we all had a great time!!” And Day 3 continued the fun with a Mickey Mouse-themed pool party. But all this happiness came with a price.

Deiondra Sanders gets honest about her struggles

For many, September signifies back-to-school time or the end of summer. But for Deiondra, it holds a more profound meaning that only parents of NICU babies can truly grasp. It’s a reminder of the delicate life she fiercely protected: her son, Snow. Her own personal miracle. This year, her social media posts feel different, infused with the rawness of survival, unwavering faith, and appreciation for her son.

As she acknowledged NICU Awareness Month by sharing @Blacklovepage’s Instagram campaign, celebrating the resilience of premature and critically ill newborns. “Becoming a NICU mom was not part of the plan, but it became part of my story. September is NICU Awareness Month, and I carry my little warrior’s strength with me every day. #nicumonthawareness,” she wrote. Accompanying the message was a touching photo of Snow resting on her chest, simply captioned, “My Warrior.”

And her post resonated with other celebrity mothers who had similar experiences, including Cori Broadus, daughter of Snoop Dogg. Broadus shared her NICU journey with baby Codi Dreaux in a touching video. “I wanna give a major shoutout to all the moms, the dads, the nurses, the doctors, from one NICU mom to another. I know this is a hell of a ride, but there’s nothing that god give us that we can’t handle and just hold on. We got this,” she said, offering encouragement and support.

Deiondra, who faced numerous pregnancy complications before Snow’s birth, echoed Cori’s sentiments because they mirrored her own experience. Sharing Broadus’s words, she reminded her followers that the NICU is about love, strength, and faith, not just the medical equipment. As Cori explained, “It’s such an emotional roller coaster. But like I said, it’s nothing that god gave us that we can’t handle, and when we come in here, we try to make sure our love is bigger than the wires and the tubes and the machines.” Ultimately this is a story of mothers who face innumerable challenges to bring a precious life into this world.