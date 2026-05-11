Deion Sanders’ Daughter Pens Emotional Mother’s Day Message After Bringing Family Together on Her Special Day

Just a day ago, Deion Sanders’ youngest daughter brought glory and peace for her family. Shelomi Sanders not only graduated from Alabama A&M, but she also brought her family together. And now, she’s back with another deeply personal message for the women who held her together behind the scenes.

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In a heartfelt Instagram story, Shelomi Sanders posted a collage of photos featuring her mother, Pilar Sanders, and grandmother, Jeanette Biggers. The caption was simple and emotional from a daughter speaking straight from the heart.

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“happy Mother’s Day to my rock❤ I love you and so so grateful I was chosen to be your daughter and granddaughter. i love you mommy and mom,” she wrote.

That’s Shelomi publicly appreciating the two women who helped shape her life. And for her, that message carried years of history behind it because Pilar Sanders has been the constant in Shelomi’s life for a long time.

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Imago Credit: Imago

Pilar Sanders wasn’t just the supportive sports mom showing up for games. For Shelomi, she became the everyday presence ever since the highly publicized split between her parents back in 2013. While her brothers Shilo and Shedeur largely stayed with their father, she remained with her mother. And the support has been immense as you saw in how Pilar moves around her daughter’s career.

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When Shelomi followed her father and brothers from Jackson State to Colorado, Pilar supported her. And when Shelomi realized Boulder wasn’t the right basketball fit long-term and transferred to Alabama A&M, her mother still supported that too, although Deion Sanders wasn’t as supportive of that particular decision.

And when Shelomi committed to Colorado State University Pueblo on April 9 to continue her basketball career after Alabama A&M, Pilar immediately backed her again.

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“When you know your value, don’t let anyone or anything stop you!” she wrote.

Her message shows how Pilar is more interested in making sure her daughter feels seen rather than maintaining a perfect public image. But she doesn’t just sit behind her screen to support. She physically shows up. For instance, when she traveled to Huntsville to watch Shelomi and Alabama A&M beat Alabama State 54-47 last January, she took it further than just showing up.

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Pilar arrived wearing custom Alabama A&M gear featuring Shelomi’s No. 22. The same thing happened with her sons too. Back then, Pilar showed up for Colorado’s Senior Day to support Shedeur and Shilo during their final game in Boulder. She traveled to San Antonio for Colorado’s bowl game. She was there again when Shedeur graduated from Colorado last week with his sociology degree and a 3.9 GPA.

In fact, during Shedeur’s graduation weekend, Pilar and Shelomi even wore matching leather jackets while celebrating together in Boulder. But as supportive as those moments were, Shelomi’s graduation somehow felt different.

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Shelomi Sanders became the family peacemaker

Seeing how she dressed up for the event the night before, graduation meant everything to Shelomi. But seeing her parents together may have meant even more. At the event, she posted an Instagram story from across the crowd where Deion Sanders Jr. was nearby filming content. Then, her camera zoomed behind him toward Deion Sanders and Pilar, standing side-by-side together.

“look at how close I got them 🤭🤭,” she wrote.

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The moment stood out for her because Deion Sanders and Pilar have maintained distance for years following their divorce. They’ve attended games and family events before, but usually with visible space. So this is a change of vibes. For one afternoon in Alabama, they simply looked like parents celebrating their daughter.

Shedeur Sanders made the trip too, just one week after graduating from Colorado himself. And his Instagram caption summed up the weekend.

“Congrats @shelomisanders for graduating and also bringing the family together 😄😄” he wrote.

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Shelomi didn’t just graduate from Alabama A&M with a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies concentrating in Sports Management. She somehow managed to get everybody in the same room smiling again.