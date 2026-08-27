Deion Sanders’ Daughter Publicly Endorses Donald Trump Fundraiser After Attending POTUS’ “Wonderful” Golf Event

Deiondra Sanders took to X to post about a President Trump-related golf event on Aug. 26, praising what she saw and directing followers to merchandise tied to it. She said she attended the award ceremony and encouraged people who love golf to support the effort.

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“A wonderful day at the Trump Golf Special,” Deiondra wrote. “Was awesome to see the awarding ceremony in person!! If you love golf and want to help keep the tradition alive, the Trump cap & the coin awarded to Joaquín is available at Trump Golf Shop, proceeds supporting golf in the US!”

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Deiondra’s post came in response to a tweet by Society of Golf Historians about the Good Good golf controversy. The account called out Good Good and Callaway for making a horrible advertisement, which polarized viewers for making light of domestic violence and physical aggression against women. It is not clear what Deiondra Sanders intended with her response as the Trump Golf Special was in no way connected to the controversy.

The golf event was tied to LIV Golf New York, which was played at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on Aug. 6-9. The tournament was won by Chilean star Joaquín Niemann, who finished at 16-under and beat Harold Varner III by three shots. It was Niemann’s ninth LIV Golf victory, extending his record for wins on the Saudi-backed circuit.

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A wonderful day at the Trump Golf Special! 🏌️‍♀️⛳️Was awesome to see the awarding ceremony in person!! If you love golf and want to help keep the tradition alive, the Trump cap & the the coin awarded to Joaquín is available at Trump Golf Shop, proceeds supporting golf in US!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rn7J00oxGG— Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) August 27, 2026

Donald Trump was not just a name attached to the course. He was there during the final round and was a visible presence around the tournament. His helicopter even arrived while Niemann, Varner, and Lee Westwood were playing the 18th hole, briefly stopping play. Trump later met Niemann and his wife, Christina Hellema Puga, after the victory and presented the golfer with a special medal.

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Niemann’s victory came with a little more ceremony than the usual trophy presentation because Trump personally met with him after the win. The President owns the Bedminster property, and his relationship with LIV Golf has been visible for years.

Deiondra Sanders and her siblings have openly talked about President Trump over the years

The Sanders family and President Trump have crossed paths before. In April 2025, after Shedeur Sanders slipped down the NFL Draft board, President Trump publicly went after NFL owners for passing on him and spoke highly of both Shedeur and Deion.

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“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN,” President Trump had posted on Truth Social.

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Shedeur later said he appreciated President Trump’s support. And that support didn’t stop there. When Shedeur Sanders made his first start for the Browns in a game against the Raiders in November 2025, President Trump again took to Truth Social to give his endorsement to Deion Sanders’ son.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!” the post read.

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On his part, Deion Sanders has not publicly endorsed President Trump or his campaigns. Deiondra, though, is taking a different approach. Just like Shilo compared himself to President Trump in January 2025.

“If you just hate me, or you want to hate me… paint me in a bad picture, they do that to our President, they do that to everybody, you know. So I’m not going to be safe from it,” Shilo Sanders said. “But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work, and you’re working on your craft, and people are just steadily destroying you.”