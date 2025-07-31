Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Finds Way To Cope With Chronic Disease She’s Suffered For 8 Years 

For some athletes, managing blood sugar is just as important as hitting the gym. Type 1 diabetes often appears unexpectedly, even on game days. For players juggling training, travel, and tough matchups, dealing with sudden highs and lows can be tiring. Diabetic athletes face extra challenges like checking their blood sugar during games and planning their meals carefully.

For one college athlete, managing this daily battle has become her second nature. Between early morning practices, late-night games, and everything in between, she’s constantly balancing her blood sugar with her performance. But instead of hiding it, she’s now using her story to inspire others going through the same thing.

In her latest Instagram post, Shelomi Sanders proudly shares about the Season 4 of Dexcom U. “Proud to be kicking off my second year with the launch of Dexcom U Season 4! As an athlete living with T1D, I know how powerful it is to be part of a community that understands the journey. @dexcom has been a game-changer for me, and I’m honored to be a Dexcom U athlete and mentor. Being back for another year of Dexcom U’s sports camp, this time in Baltimore, was an incredible experience. I can’t wait to continue working with and cheering on the next generation of athletes with diabetes!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by $helomi Sanders (@shelomisanders)

Shelomi Sanders really gets what it’s like living with diabetes since she was 13. Back then, she didn’t know why she felt off or why she suddenly needed insulin all the time. But over the years, managing Type 1 diabetes just became part of her life. Now she’s a junior basketball player at Alabama A&M, balancing tough games and blood sugar checks like a pro. And instead of keeping it all private, she’s started opening up about her journey on social media to help others feel less alone.

She first noticed something wasn’t right when the weight started dropping fast. “I was losing a whole bunch of weight and just felt off,” she remembers. At the time, she didn’t realize those were early warning signs of Type 1 diabetes. Many athletes see the symptoms come on quickly with things like being constantly thirsty, running to the bathroom more than usual, feeling super tired, and acting a little different than usual. It’s a lot for anyone to handle, let alone a teenager with big dreams on the court.

Recalling those moments from five years ago, she once said, “I originally made my first post about being a diabetic on November 4, 2020. That was the first time everyone knew. That was kind of hard because of my age. But then, growing up and meeting new people, I saw there were more people out there my age going through the same things, so I realized there’s no reason to feel this way about it.”

Shelomi Sanders is owning the court and her diagnosis

Shelomi might come from one of the most well-known football families in the country, but she’s carving out her own path in basketball. Her dad, Deion Sanders, is the head coach at Colorado. Her brothers? Shedeur just got drafted by the Browns, and Shilo’s grinding it out with the Bucs. After spending time at Jackson State and Colorado, where her dad and brothers made headlines, she’s now locked in on her second season with Alabama A&M’s women’s basketball team. She lives and breathes the game and follows the WNBA closely.

Shelomi Sanders was one of 21 college athletes who teamed up with Dexcom through an NIL deal. It was a huge step in raising awareness for athletes living with diabetes. She joined a pretty inspiring crew, including players from big-name programs like Oregon, UConn, and Miami. For her, it’s more than just a brand partnership. “It’s definitely not for the weak,” she said when talking about being a college athlete with T1D. Getting diagnosed at such a young age taught her responsibility real fast, but she credits her support system, including coaches, trainers, and teammates, for helping her.

Now 21, Shelomi’s been living with type 1 diabetes for years, and she’s figured out what works for her. These days, she wears the Dexcom G7 on her arm, a tiny patch-like device that sends her blood sugar numbers straight to her phone and smartwatch. It even keeps her trainers in the loop during practices and games, so they can jump in if something’s off. “It’s super small,” she says. “And I’m bumping around all the time on the court, but it stays on. The setup is quick, and honestly, it just makes everything easier to manage.”