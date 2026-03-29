Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Takes Advantage of His Absence to Take His Colorado Equipment

Deion Sanders’ famed “closet” is no longer his own. From Deion Jr. taking his legendary pants, his Valentino bag, and shoes, to Shelomi Sanders going into his office in his absence. She went in on just one mission, taking in all her dad’s stuff, which gives her a perfect outfit. All of his kids love stealing Coach Prime’s stuff.

“I really just needed some pants, but why not take full advantage of my opportunity?” Shelomi Sanders said in her IG video post. “I got a fortune cookie like last week, and it said, ‘Never pass up an opportunity.’ So I think this is what it was talking about. Hey guys, so it’s Chelamide, the favorite. I’m in my dad’s office right now, and he’s not here. So, you know what that means, so we’re going shopping.”

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From pants to goggles, she tried everything that is Deion Sanders. She also looked for socks. At one point, she joked that everything her dad has is hers too, and even plans to hide some items to take later.

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At the end, she shows everything she picked and jokes around, acting like her dad. This video, which she posted on IG, gives a totally fun daddy-daughter vibe. Shelomi and Coach Prime have always had this fun banter; she keeps calling herself his “favorite” child. Last year, Shelomi even teased her dad about how fast he was running.

She said, “You’d think he had 10 toes the way he was running!” This joke hits deep because a few years ago, Deion had multiple toes removed due to health problems. It also shows the banter among them. It’s pretty out there how things got ugly between both of them when Shelomi decided to transfer from Colorado to Alabama A&M.

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Sanders publicly called this move “stupid,” and even Shelomi replied back, saying how she was getting bad vibes and a lack of support from the staff. But later on, it all got sorted, and here we are watching their loving bond.

Shelomi is just the latest of Deion’s kids to raid his closet, a playful tradition started by former Buffs’ two-way star Travis Hunter, who is very close to the Sanders family. He used to go into Deion Sanders’ office and steal a pair of sneakers as a joke. After Hunter left for the NFL, Deion Sanders Jr. decided to keep this fun tradition going.

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Last year, while filming for Well Off Media, he went into his dad’s office and looked through his shoe collection, just like Travis used to do.

“Travis is gone, so I feel like it’s my responsibility to keep the tradition going and steal stuff out of his office… [He’s] not here today, so I’m gonna steal some stuff real quick,” Bucky said.

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But Shelomi Sanders does not just steal Deion Sanders’s stuff; she also makes sure her father’s achievements are cherished properly.

Shelomi Sanders’ honorable move for Deion Sanders

Shelomi Sanders shared a short video on her IG story showing a new pair of Nike Diamond Turf 2 sneakers, and it quickly gained a lot of attention. What looks like a simple video makes people excited as they notice the story behind the shoes. The sneakers come in red and gold colors, which are Deion Sanders’ 49ers jersey in 1994.

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Now, what makes it even more special is that in that year, Sanders won Defensive Player of the Year and even won the Super Bowl with his team. Reports say this updated version of the shoes is expected to be released in June 2026, which adds even more excitement among fans.

One big reason people are excited is that the shoes look very rare right now. Only a few people have seen them, and Shelomi showing them early makes them feel special and exclusive. Because of this, fans and sneaker collectors become interested.

The Nike Diamond Turf shoes have always been closely linked to Deion Sanders. During his 14-year NFL career, these shoes became a bold and famous part of his style on and off the field.

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Deion Sanders’ partnership with Nike dates back to his playing career in the early 1990s, when the brand launched his iconic “Diamond Turf” signature line in 1993. The shoes became such a core part of his identity that the announcement of a new model is generating significant excitement.