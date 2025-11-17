Deion Sanders’ Daughter Succumbs to Old Habits as Ex-Wife Gets Real on Shedeur’s NFL Debut

Remember, when Shedeur signed his rookie contract? Deiondra Sanders shared her pride, noting he is well-equipped to face any challenges that may arise. But when the 23-year-old Browns QB finally made his NFL debut on Sunday, the first taste of the NFL proved there’s still work to do. Deiondra Sanders showed her support, although she has fallen back into familiar patterns.

When Sanders took the field, the home crowd erupted, as fans had been begging all season to see the rookie fifth-round pick get a shot. Even the Browns’ owner, Jimmy Haslam, has been waiting patiently. Shedeur showed flashes. Coming off the bench after Browns starter Dillon Gabriel left in the first half with a concussion, he took over with Cleveland holding a six-point lead to start the second half. But the spark wasn’t enough.

Here’s where Deiondra’s support didn’t take long to show. “LETS GO 2!!!!!!” wrote Deiondra on X, which she later deleted. Notably, No. 2 was Shedeur’s retired Colorado jersey, while with the Browns, he wears No. 12. Even in a viral post from May, he told his sister, “If you call me 2 now, you’re disrespecting me.” Still, here it seems that, despite trying to move on, Deiondra chose that old number as a nod to the QB, reminding him that the spark hasn’t left; this was just the beginning.

However, Shedeur struggled, throwing one costly interception and recording just 4-for-16 passing for 47 yards in the game against the Ravens. Under his watch, while the Browns didn’t reach the end zone, Shedeur was sacked twice, piling up mistakes. The claims of holding the ball for too long were on full display. With that, while Baltimore held on, leaving Cleveland with a 23–16 loss, his passer rating sat at a dismal 13.3 at the end of the game.

However, the Sanders family never flinches when it comes to supporting one another. And here, Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, didn’t hold back in supporting Shedeur. She got real about Shedeur’s NFL debut and even shared a video clip from the sidelines during the game, recording live with her own commentary to boost confidence for her ‘baby.’

Pilar Sanders’s take on Shedeur’s NFL debut

On Sunday, Shedeur Sanders came out swinging, connecting with Cedric Tillman for a 5-yard gain on his first NFL snap. Still, the momentum didn’t last, and the Browns’ drive stalled, while Shedeur fumbled after a third-down sack by Kyle Hamilton. But Pilar wasn’t sweating, even sitting on the sideline. “That’s okay, baby,” she said. “You got this; you just told everyone on Friday you never got first-round reps. This is, this is where you get it during the game.”

Then she continued to boost Shedeur’s confidence, cheering from the sidelines and stating, “Come on, baby, that’s okay.” Pilar added, “They told everybody you didn’t get first-round reps. He wasn’t shy about it. And I said, ‘How are you gonna have that happen? You don’t know what’s going to happen, but that’s okay. You get your prep. My baby just needs to play his ball.”

The Browns tried to run the ball, but another quick sack and miscues handed the Ravens a short field goal after Derrick Henry’s 59-yard run. Moments later, Tyler Loop’s 44-yard field goal tied the game. With that, while the struggles continued for Cleveland, Shedeur’s next drive ended in a quick punt and a grounding penalty.

But Pilar didn’t flinch and said, “Play the way you play. Do what you gotta do, baby; that’s what I’m talking about. I’m talking about you’re not setting my baby up for failure. We know how to work around shit.” Yeah, Sanders managed to move the team into scoring range late but missed several shots at the end zone and failed a 4th-down conversion. With that, while Cleveland lost that game, Shedeur can take a hit from fans.