Deion Sanders’ Daughter, Worried for One-Year-Old Son, Pleads America for Help

While Deion Sanders is busy in a coaching shake-up at the Buffs, his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, is going through a struggle of her own. It concerns her one-year-old son, Snow. The concern is a simple one that many new parents go through: seeing their child fall sick.

Deiondra shared in a post on X that her son, Snow, was unwell and asked for home remedies to help him recover. She did not reveal exactly what he was going through, but her post suggested it was a common illness.

“My baby sick. Yall tell me some home remedies for toddlers.” Deiondra wrote on X

Her plea did not go unanswered, as fans quickly stepped in with suggestions.

One fan advised rubbing a small amount of sweet whiskey on the child’s gums, adding that it would help the toddler rest. The commenter also suggested using a humidifier and said that resting in a mother’s arms is “the best medicine ever.”

Another fan focused on congestion remedies, recommending a warm bath to ease symptoms. The fan also suggested placing a small piece of onion on the bottom of the child’s foot with socks on, joking that the house might smell “a little funky” afterward.

This warm interaction between Deiondra and her followers showed how the online community came together to support a new mother. As the oldest daughter of the Sanders family, Deiondra has built her own presence in sports PR and communications. While she did not follow the same football path as her brothers, she has established herself in sports management.

Snow was born on August 9th, 2024, to Deiondra and her partner, Jacquees. Interestingly, he shares the same birthday as Deion. Coach Prime learned he had become a grandfather during a press conference on his birthday last year.

That moment marked a memorable college football moment. Fully named Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, he was named in honor of Jacquees’ grandmother. His public introduction was nothing short of grand, as the couple introduced their baby boy on the show We Got Time Today.

As the newest addition to Deion Sanders’ family, Snow has attended Colorado games. Having already made appearances on the sidelines, Snow quickly became a mini star in Boulder. That led Deion to jokingly suggest he might have to ban him from games because of the attention he draws.

Deion Sanders is tough, even when it comes to his grandchild

Deion Sanders’ “power list” for his kids has been a yearly publicized list for some time. He often ranks his five children, with the order shifting depending on the moment. Recently, Deiondra saw her position drop to last after Deion joked that it was “because my grandson doesn’t give me all the love that I deserve every time I see him,” proving that even Snow is not exempt from the rankings.

And if that wasn’t enough, Deion even joked about banning Snow from games in Boulder because he started drawing too much attention on the sidelines.

“I hate to ban my only grandchild. But I don’t really believe in the superstitions and all like that.” Sanders during an episode of Coach Prime’s Playbook with Romi Bean. “When I saw it, I thought it was humorous when Bucky goes, ‘Snow, you got to go, dog.

Snow’s a little meanie, though, man. He doesn’t have the respect that he should for old grandpa. And I say, ‘Now you know you’re going to need something. You know you’re going to need me.'”

Snow was never actually banned. And with the new season approaching, he is expected to grace Boulder and Deion Sanders with his presence.