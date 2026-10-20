Deion Sanders Demands Return Policy on GF Karrueche Tran’s Surgery, If They Break Up

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran are roughly two decades apart in age, a gap people have talked about since the two were first linked in 2025. But the way Tran describes their life together sounds easygoing, with jokes about his prosthetic toes and a very casual chat about her possibly getting a b**b job.

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“He’s [Deion] like, ‘Okay, you don’t need them, but if it’s really what you want, fine, I’ll buy them for you…’,” said Karrueche Tran on Pop Exchange Show. “But if anything happens, if we break up, I’m taking my t***** back.” And she laughed.

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Tran co-hosts the show with Jason Kennedy, and she told the story while talking about getting a possible surgery and the reaction of her boyfriend, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders did not start with the offer, though, as Tran explained that his first reaction was to reassure her.

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“I’ve been juggling with getting a boob job. Okay, I asked my man, and he’s like, ‘You don’t need it,’” said Tran. “No, he’s like, ‘You’re fine.’ Which is, like, I love that. It’s reassuring.”

The idea is not new for her because back in a January 2025 interview with EBONY magazine, Tran said she had considered breast augmentation but had hesitation about surgery and needles, and she had never had surgery at that point. The Daytime Emmy winner, who starred in Claws and founded Ruechi Beauty, described a wellness journey built around exercise, nutrition and sleep.

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Humor is clearly part of how the couple handles hard things. Tran said on the show that she affectionately calls Sanders’ left foot “Little Foot” and jokes with him about it regularly. “I love that that’s a part of our relationship, is that we get to laugh and have fun,” she said on the PopExhange show on October 15.

Sanders had two toes on that foot amputated in October 2021 after blood clots and poor circulation. His history also includes vascular procedures, pain, neuropathy, and earlier talk of removing the whole foot. Tran said his three remaining toes have curved to help him grip the ground, and he is now adjusting to prosthetic toes.

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“But I love that he never allowed this situation to hinder anything in his life,” said Tran.

His health scare got much bigger in 2025, when he was diagnosed with high-grade bladder cancer. Surgeons removed his bladder and built a replacement from part of his small intestine. His medical team later announced that he was cancer-free.

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Footage from his treatment showed Tran getting emotional as she talked about his condition and upcoming surgery, and she has said supporting him was mentally difficult.

“If I [had] dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out,” said Tran. Sanders gave her credit too. “She was there. She held me down. She kept me upright. She kept me straight. Kept me positive.”

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The lighthearted story also lands during a tough stretch on the field. Colorado lost 27-24 to Utah, dropping the Buffaloes to 2-4. It was their fourth straight loss. Sanders defended quarterback Isaac Wilson afterward, though.

“Isaac is that guy. So I’m going keep on loving him, keep on developing him, keep on giving him opportunities,” said Sanders in the postgame presser.

Colorado visits Oklahoma State in Stillwater on October 24. For now, the return policy is just a story told on a podcast, and Sanders has a road game to prepare for.