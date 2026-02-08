Deion Sanders Does Damage Control After Losing Out on Jordan Seaton Amid 36 Exits

If a rocky season, after which Colorado lost roughly half of the team due to departures, was a big enough blow, Deion Sanders had to see Jordan Seaton leave the program, too. That probably stung the most. But despite Seaton leaving a significant gap on the Buffs’ O-line, head coach Deion Sanders remains unfazed.

On Monday, during Sanders’ appearance on the NFL on ESPN, the coach seemed pretty confident when asked about the upcoming season. Despite an underwhelming end last term with a 3-9 record, the Buffaloes’ head coach claims there’s a solid chance of them securing the natty.

“I love what we’ve accumulated throughout the portal and a few of the high schoolers that we brought in. I love the coaching staff I’m having. I’m excited. I cannot wait,” said Deion Sanders.

It’s a surprising claim because the program witnessed a mass exodus through the portal. Sanders also bid farewell to nearly eight players who declared for the 2026 NFL draft. After a 9–4 season in 2024, 2025 marked a significant drop for Coach Prime.

However, there’s a reason behind Sanders’ bold claim about next season. The Buffs’ massive transfer class is ranked among the top 30 nationally. They brought in 43 transfer additions, including 8 for the O-line, this offseason, among which are OT Leon Bell from Cal and Jordan Seaton’s cousin, IOL Jayvon McFadden.

Coach Prime’s overhaul extended to his position coaches. Sanders promoted Johnnie Mack to lead the running backs while bringing in AJ Smith and Josh Niblett to mentor the quarterbacks and tight ends, respectively. It’s a clear signal of a top-to-bottom philosophical shift in the Buffs’ dugout.

With the available pieces, the upcoming season will be significant for the Colorado head coach. Losing a projected 2027 NFL Draft pick like Seaton will sting, especially given his production. As a Freshman All-American in 2024, he was a rock over 809 snaps, and even in an injury-shortened 2025 season, he still logged an impressive 561 snaps in just nine games. But despite the setbacks, Deion Sanders has been quite aggressive in his endeavor to restock the roster.

Deion Sanders is not out of options in 2026

Surely, Colorado lost a lot this offseason, but Deion Sanders didn’t leave the cupboard bare. He doubled down on the future. And at the center of it all sits redshirt freshman QB Julian Lewis. Lewis has talent, but he needs a proven hand to guide him. Here’s where Deion Sanders handed the offense to Brennan Marion, bringing in the former Sacramento State head coach to reshape the attack.

Then, the Buffs rebuilt the WR room almost overnight with players like Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell. While Moore Jr. offers untapped 4-star talent, Scudero brings proven volume after torching defenses for 88 catches and 1,291 yards. Lewis gets a QB-friendly group, and if the chemistry hits early, Colorado’s offense could look very different.

While Sanders has restocked the roster with intriguing talent, the pressure is on for new coordinator Brennan Marion to make the pieces fit. The Buffaloes’ 2026 season will be the ultimate test of whether Coach Prime’s high-turnover, portal-heavy strategy can build a sustainable winner in Boulder.’