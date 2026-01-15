brand-logo
Deion Sanders Does Damage Control for Jordan Seaton as He Seeks $2.5M Opportunity – Report

Insiya Johar

Jan 15, 2026

When offensive tackle Jordan Seaton announced his transfer portal move, it came with a twist. He used a video created by Colorado’s athletic department that was originally made to mark his return to Boulder, which irked some fans. But given how his exit became the biggest loss for the Buffs, Deion Sanders is not sour on him. In fact, he is working on the damage control right away.

According to Pete Nakos, Deion Sanders is planning to get Seaton out of the portal. But it surely won’t be an easy task, given that Oregon and Texas are heavy contenders to land him. Plus, the five-star prospect’s camp is reportedly asking for $2.5 million in NIL. So, it certainly won’t be a challenging task for both Dan Lanning and Steve Sarkisian.

However, Seaton is yet to officially enter the transfer portal. Until then, the Ducks or the Longhorns cannot contact him. With barely one day to go before the portal window officially closes, things appear to be working in Colorado’s favor.

